Pentecost: “We will come to him and make Our abode with him.”

Happy Pentecost. Veni, Sancte Spíritus, et emítte cǽlitus, lucis tuæ rádium.

Gospel: John 14:23-31. At that time, Jesus said to His disciples: If anyone love Me, he will keep My word, and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our abode with him. He who does not love Me, does not keep My words. And the word that you have heard is not Mine, but the Father’s Who sent Me. These things I have spoken to you while yet dwelling with you. But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, Whom the Father will send in My Name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your mind whatever I have said to you. Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, or be afraid. You have heard Me say to you, ‘I go away and I am coming to you.’ If you loved Me, you would indeed rejoice that I am going to the Father, for the Father is greater than I. And now I have told you before it comes to pass, that when it has come to pass you may believe. I will no longer speak much with you, for the prince of the world is coming and in Me he has nothing. But he comes that the world may know that I love the Father, and that I do as the Father has commanded Me.

God is in charge. Demonstrate your love for Him; keep His commandments, and He will dwell within you. Keep His commandments, and you have nothing to worry about. Your cooperation with the graces He is offering to you is how this gets done. He’s got this, you just need to reciprocate the love. Those graces are bespoke: tailored specifically to your needs, to your weaknesses, so that you might learn to use them as a weapon against iniquity. He is handing you a sword.

Pentecost is the Third Glorious Mystery. Fruit of the Mystery: ZEAL.

I am reminded of the First Epistle to Timothy. Saint Paul had left Timothy at Ephesus because of the widespread misrepresentation of the Gospel, and other misdeeds related to bad teachers. Here is how his letter ends: (1Tim 6:13-21)

“I charge thee before God, who quickeneth all things, and before Christ Jesus, who gave testimony under Pontius Pilate, a good confession, That thou keep the commandment without spot, blameless, unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, Which in his times he shall shew who is the Blessed and only Mighty, the King of kings, and Lord of lords; Who only hath immortality, and inhabiteth light inaccessible, whom no man hath seen, nor can see: to whom be honour and empire everlasting. Amen. Charge the rich of this world not to be highminded, nor to trust in the uncertainty of riches, but in the living God, (who giveth us abundantly all things to enjoy,) To do good, to be rich in good works, to give easily, to communicate to others, To lay up in store for themselves a good foundation against the time to come, that they may lay hold on the true life. O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding the profane novelties of words, and oppositions of knowledge falsely so called. Which some promising, have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.“

Happy feast!