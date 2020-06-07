The Litany of the Most Holy Trinity

Blessed be the holy Trinity and undivided Unity;

We will give glory to Him, because He hath shown His mercy to us.

V. O Lord our Lord, how wonderful is Thy Name in all the earth!

R. O the depth of the riches of the wisdom and of the knowledge of God!

Lord, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Blessed Trinity, hear us.

Adorable Unity, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven,

Have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world,

Have mercy on us.

God the Holy Ghost, etc.

Holy Trinity, One God,

Father from Whom are all things,

Son through Whom are all things,

Holy Ghost in Whom are all things,

Holy and undivided Trinity,

Father everlasting,

Only-begotten Son of the Father,

Spirit Who proceedeth from the Father and the Son,

Co-eternal Majesty of Three Divine Persons,

Father, the Creator,

Son, the Redeemer,

Holy Ghost, the Comforter,

Holy, holy, holy, Lord God of hosts,

Who art, Who wast, and Who art to come,

God Most High, Who inhabitest eternity,

To Whom alone are due all honor and glory,

Who alone doest great wonders,

Power infinite,

Wisdom incomprehensible,

Love unspeakable,

Be merciful,

Spare us, O Holy Trinity.

Be merciful,

Graciously hear us, O Holy Trinity.

From all evil,

Deliver us, O Holy Trinity.

From all sin,

Deliver us, O Holy Trinity.

From all pride, etc.

From all love of riches,

From all uncleanness,

From all sloth,

From all inordinate affection,

From all envy and malice,

From all anger and impatience,

From every thought, word, and deed contrary to Thy holy law,

From Thine everlasting malediction,

Through Thine almighty power,

Through Thy plenteous loving kindness,

Through the exceeding treasure of Thy goodness and love,

Through the depths of Thy wisdom and knowledge,

Through all Thy unspeakable perfections,

We sinners

Beseech Thee, hear us.

That we may ever serve Thee alone,

We beseech Thee, hear us.

That we may worship Thee in spirit and in truth,

We beseech Thee, hear us.

That we may love Thee with all our heart, with all our soul, and with all our strength, etc.

That, for Thy sake, we may love our neighbor as ourselves,

That we may faithfully keep Thy holy commandments,

That we may never defile our bodies and souls with sin,

That we may go from grace to grace, and from virtue to virtue,

That we may finally enjoy the sight of Thee in glory,

That Thou wouldst vouchsafe to hear us,

O Blessed Trinity,

We beseech Thee, deliver us.

O Blessed Trinity,

We beseech Thee, save us.

O Blessed Trinity,

Have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy,

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Our Father [silently]. Hail Mary [silently].

V. Blessed art Thou, O Lord, in the firmament of Heaven,

R. And worthy to be praised, and glorious, and highly exalted forever.

Let Us Pray.



Almighty and everlasting God, Who hast granted Thy servants in the confession of the True Faith, to acknowledge the glory of an Eternal Trinity, and in the power of Thy majesty to adore a Unity: we beseech Thee that by the strength of this faith we may be defended from all adversity. Through Jesus Christ Our Lord. R. Amen.