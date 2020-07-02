Feast of the Visitation and your duty toward Fraternal Charity

Happy feast!

The Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary is the Second Joyful Mystery of the Rosary. Fruit of the mystery is Fraternal Charity.

How often do we fail at this? Have we failed more often during the Corona? I know I have.

Have we let habits sneak into our lives which weaken our bearing towards fraternal charity? Have you noticed that social media is hugely problematic in this area? Have you noticed that twitter turns people into raging fonts of rancor? It’s not good.

Take a few minutes to critically evaluate the changes in your life the past four months of captivity. Root out the bad stuff and figure a way back toward spiritual progress. I’ve been lucky in my diocese to enjoy continual access to the sacraments. I know others are much less fortunate.

But God isn’t hindered by any of this. God will provide, if you allow him to work within you. He just needs a little cooperation.