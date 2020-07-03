City of Fraternal Charity extends lockdown to August 1st… because?

Philadelphia, my native place. Everyone was finally gearing up for a broader opening, “Green Phase,” with restaurants opening their dining rooms, gyms opening, etc, scheduled for today. Then on Tuesday the city health commish said, “We have a spike! We can’t open until August 1st.”

Don’t get me wrong, there are going to be “spikes,” because now all “suspected” cases are being counted in the actuals. Not only that, but now that contact tracing is kicking in, you get counted as “suspected” even if you have no symptoms, have never been tested, but simply were in the same room with a “probable” case. You do understand where this is going, right? Oh, did I mention that most everyone who really does have the corona really has few or no symptoms, that it is a weak cold virus for the most part. Oh, and that thing about the CDC admitting tens of millions more people have already had it and didn’t know it. So expect them to continue to focus on case counts, because the real problem for the scammers from here on out will be the plummeting death counts.

As for Philly, you’re not going to believe the justification for further lockdown. Here is the data from the city’s own website. Draw your own conclusions. First up are test results; negatives in blue, positives in orange. Next are hospitalizations, and lastly deaths. Let me know if your eagle eye spots any trends.