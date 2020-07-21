Maricopa County morgue ordering cooler trucks due to spiking suicides and drug overdoses; media obfuscates

Who could have predicted the massive human toll of the greatest crime against humanity ever perpetrated?

The video should be queued to start at 51:06. Phoenix ABC15 “reporter” Nicole Grigg approaches the microphone. It is admirable how calmly Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ handle her hostility.

Bottom line: As had already been explained earlier in the presser, the morgue has a shortage of space due to the spike in suicides and drug overdoses – corona related, to be sure, but not from corona. You typically don’t go to the morgue if you die from flu, obviously. The coroner investigates suspicious deaths. Nasty Nicole knows this, of course, but journalism is dead, so…

Here are some additional gems from Nicole. Because, you know, a good reporter wants the truth to out. We have a crisis of mental health due to unemployment, fear, depression, poverty, etc. This is currently her pinned tweet:

COOLERS ORDERED: Maricopa County has reached their morgue capacity in Arizona. They have ordered four coolers, may need more. They are now in surge capacity for finding space for bodies. With surge they have room for 53 more bodies until coolers arrive. pic.twitter.com/N6cXQAdhbH — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 15, 2020

And then there are these:

I should update this thread: 14 coolers will be ordered by the of next week. — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 17, 2020

Arizona’s largest county is bringing in coolers for body storage. To be clear: this is the 1st time in 10 years Maricopa Co. reached capacity at the Medical Examiner’s office earlier this week. It put them into surge mode. My exchange with the Gov. ⬇️ #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/0mc56HgTO9 — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 17, 2020

BREAKING: 147 new deaths reported in Arizona. It’s hard to even look at the other numbers. These deaths are an increase in the number since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NKBEoM9jlF — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 18, 2020

BREAKING: 91 new deaths reported today. 📍2,583 deaths

📍91 new deaths reported

📍138,523 (known) positive cases

📍3,910 new cases in 24 hours

📍+15,664 PCR tests New deaths reported are the increase in number since yesterday. Daily PCR % positive: almost 25% — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 17, 2020

JUST IN: Maricopa Co. medical examiner’s office is now in surge capacity for bodies. They have exceeded their 150 body limit and they have added their surge space. Four coolers have been ordered. Maricopa Co. is also calling funeral homes to see if they have extra space. — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 15, 2020

On Friday, the medical examiners office was at 96% capacity. They have space for 150 bodies. That means they went into the weekend with 6 spots in the coolers. Today there are 156 decendents w/ surge capacity for little more than 200. — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 15, 2020

JUST IN: Maricopa County's Medical Examiner's Office is at 97% capacity. They're buying more coolers for storing bodies 'There is a statewide Fatality Management Task Force which is monitoring this situation,' I'm told. Um…this is the first time I've heard of this task force? — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 10, 2020

And of course she retweeted Lying Mayor Kate when she claimed last week that the hospitals were overflowing with dead bodies (note: the hospitals have not even stopped doing elective surgeries, which would be the first step if they were truly overwhelmed). You can read more about Lying Mayor Kate HERE.

But how to negative spin the surging corona discharges from hospitals? AZ has been averaging ~500 corona discharges PER DAY for the last two weeks (note chart).

AZ Discharge numbers: for those who keep asking about reporting the 'positive' discharge numbers. You do realize it's not all positive. It can mean some are leaving hospitals in a body bag. pic.twitter.com/nqYMawn1dT — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 17, 2020

Body bags, dammit!