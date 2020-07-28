I’ve never seen anything censored so quickly, and so completely. They had to stop it, because Breitbart alone had gotten 17 million views with it, in less than an hour. In addition, both Facebook and Twitter are inserting counterclaims into the feeds of users who viewed the video on those platforms. This is happening, folks. Video HERE.
Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter Censor Viral Video of Doctors’ Capitol Hill Coronavirus Press Conference
Facebook has removed a video posted by Breitbart News earlier today, which was the top-performing Facebook post in the world Monday afternoon, of a press conference in D.C. held by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots. The press conference featured Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and frontline doctors sharing their views and opinions on coronavirus and the medical response to the pandemic. YouTube (which is owned by Google) and Twitter subsequently removed footage of the press conference as well.
7 thoughts on “Game on: Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter simultaneously censor doctors’ press conference on corona treatments”
As I write this, Twitter is scrubbing any reference to Moderna’s vaccine foibles, as well as insider-trading investigations on Moderna, and the links it has with Gates and Fauci.
Videos are still on Facebook. Go to Watch, Live, and search on Breitbart. All of it is still there.
I think people are re-sharing from other sources.
FB and Twitter are anti-democratic, anti-free speech organizations which support the Democrat anti-Christian agenda. We should figure out some way to retaliate. Law suits for suppression of free speech and dissemination of false information might be a start.
Full disclosure: I am not a social media person. That aside, those of us who are should start looking into sites from sensible countries not in bed with Soros/Gates like Poland, Hungary and Russia. Start doing your homework and start sharing that content. All big US social media, along with YouTube and our common search engines CAN NOT be trusted.
Exactly, JAD. The Mind Control Media (and that is what it is) must be excised from the American consciousness.
The unelected cannot be seen to have more power than a validly elected government. If social media cannot restrain themselves from promoting political/religious/civil strife within society causing incitement to violence, or procuring illegal mail-in votes leading to a false election result, then they must face harsh measures from the elected government of that society in order to keep the peace. Financial support going to the promotion of any treasonable activism should be culled & those culpable be severely dealt with.