Game on: Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter simultaneously censor doctors’ press conference on corona treatments

I’ve never seen anything censored so quickly, and so completely. They had to stop it, because Breitbart alone had gotten 17 million views with it, in less than an hour. In addition, both Facebook and Twitter are inserting counterclaims into the feeds of users who viewed the video on those platforms. This is happening, folks. Video HERE.

Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter Censor Viral Video of Doctors’ Capitol Hill Coronavirus Press Conference

Facebook has removed a video posted by Breitbart News earlier today, which was the top-performing Facebook post in the world Monday afternoon, of a press conference in D.C. held by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots. The press conference featured Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and frontline doctors sharing their views and opinions on coronavirus and the medical response to the pandemic. YouTube (which is owned by Google) and Twitter subsequently removed footage of the press conference as well.