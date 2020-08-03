One thought on “Brighten up your Monday in 00:01:48

  1. On the serious side though, at the 1:46 mark she dons her facial diaper, booger bag, temporary snot rag catcher, her voice muffles. She has begun the process of oxygen deprivation, which at normal breathing is just under 22%, I would bet within two breaths she is well below 18%. Do we not need oxygen? Deprivation being hypoxia. And the continual breathing in and out of carbon di-oxide contributes to acidosis. Go ahead “Karen” what is your pleasure, ask your doctor for a sick note from boogerism by mask. Be free, go for it!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.