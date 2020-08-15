Happy Feast of the glorious Assumption!

The Lord hath blessed thee by his power, because by thee he hath brought our enemies to nought. Blessed art thou, O daughter, by the Lord the most high God, above all women upon the earth. Blessed be the Lord who made heaven and earth, who hath directed thee to the cutting off the head of the prince of our enemies. Because he hath so magnified thy name this day, that thy praise shall not depart out of the mouth of men who shall be mindful of the power of the Lord for ever, for that thou hast not spared thy life, by reason of the distress and tribulation of thy people, but hast prevented our ruin in the presence of our God. Thou art the glory of Jerusalem, thou art the joy of Israel, thou art the honour of our people. Lesson, Feast of the Assumption, Judith 13:22-25; 15:10

The Assumption is the Fourth Glorious Mystery. Fruit of the mystery is a well-provided death. You really need to start praying for that. The sacraments have been made rare.

The Fifth Glorious Mystery is Mary’s Coronation. Fruit of the mystery is trust in Mary’s intercession. It means really trusting, with the virtue of true hope, not a spirit of desperation or helplessness. Get out of your own way and hand it over to her.

Pray the Rosary, y’all. Every day. It’s life changing.

Also, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at least once a week. You don’t need structured prayers; just converse with Him. Listen to Him. It’s life changing. If you don’t think you can do an hour, try fifteen minutes. In just a few weeks, time will start to fly by, and you won’t want to leave.

God is in charge, and His Mother is directing traffic. Go to them.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.

Queen of the Universe, pray for us.

Virgin Most Powerful, pray for us.

Mary, Undoer of Knots, pray for us.