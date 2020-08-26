Where were you when the first shots of the civil war were fired? Posted on August 26, 2020 Kenosha pic.twitter.com/n1TyYzT99u— special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 26, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Where were you when the first shots of the civil war were fired?”
Good thing he remembered to bring a tourniquet to the gun fight….I guess he must have been expecting something bad to happen.
Interesting he called for a Medic…not a doctor.
Perhaps he was a combat trained ANTIFA…or a BLM’r?
Eight or nine years ago I met a West Chester County PA resident who recently moved “out of Philadelphia.”
She, her husband and children lived in the “Old City” part of Philly. The location provided easy access to her physicians: she had a medical condition.
I inquired why she left Philly? She told me that her close friend held an upper labor grade position with Homeland Security Department office located in Philly and the friend, based upon what Homeland Security was expecting to happen in Philadelphia, advised her to leave to city and move out into the burbs.
My acquaintance lived in an exclusive gated community in West Chester County…but she admitted not really feeling safe since her community represented an area of concentrated wealth and would probably be one of the first places to be ransacked.
“Nowhere to run to baby,nowhere to hide”…Martha and the Vandellas.
They’re charging the 17 year old who shot in clear-cut self-defense with 2 counts of murder.
While the ANIMAL that killed a man at a MD county fair for not giving him the dollar he demanded, then spat on his lifeless body, got sentenced to…………anger management classes.
What’s the difference here?…..hmmmmmm…….must be the second kid’s white privilege.
no, wait…….
You are right Tom!
“…Everything Changes After Kenosha… “Divided We Stand”…”
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/everything-changes-after-kenosha-divided-we-stand
Oh, and where are all the indictments Mr. President? Nowhere that is. All bull chips as usual from the ruling class, pond scum.