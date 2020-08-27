CNN: “Arson is peace” Posted on August 27, 2020 CNN reporter reports in front of a burning building in Kenosha with a chyron that reads “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting”No, really pic.twitter.com/VMUB3AdB3V— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 27, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “CNN: “Arson is peace””
Gaslight, gaslight, gaslight.
Like the mom of the kid who robbed the store said: “He’s really a good boy.”
All this from a winter cold to a fiery furnace of mayhem! …and this, this is about health, or death?
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-crackdown-13-die-in-lima-nightclub-raid-riot-police-storm-paris-bar
Murder by government decree, and they try to pin the consequences on the victims. Pure evil at work here, and it looks like it is worldwide co-ordinated. The winter this year will be a dark one!