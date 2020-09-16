The gods of the gentiles are demons -Ps95:5 Posted on September 16, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “The gods of the gentiles are demons -Ps95:5”
Pantheism pure and simple. All a product of Vatican II as noted below by Daniel K.:
“Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in his recent interview states that the premises of Vatican 2 opened the way for a Globalist Revolution against God and His will for humanity in Christ: There can be no doubt about this. If this were not the case, the substantial funding that globalist organizations, such as Soros’s Open Society, have allocated to the activities of the Society of Jesus, and presumably to other Catholic organizations, would be inexplicable.All the premises that were laid down in a nutshell with Vatican II and the student revolution are now consistently proposed by Vatican leaders on the ecclesial front, and by government leaders on the globalist political front. Therefore, it should come as no surprise if the priorities of Bergoglio’s political program coincide with Joe Biden’s priorities. Migration, environmentalism, Malthusian ecologism, gender ideology, the dissolution of the family and globalism are common to the deep state and deep church agenda. Bergoglio’s formal opposition to abortion and the LGBT indoctrination of children is disavowed in practice, both by the Bishops’ support for those who promote it politically, and for those who theorize about the use of birth control and the recognition of the rights of sodomites. The case of Father James Martin, S.J. is emblematic, because it confirms an idem sentire [being of the same mind] between the exponents of globalism and the progressive Catholic intelligentsia. The mark that unites these movements is lying and deception, division and destruction, hatred for Tradition and Christian civilization. And ultimately, the theological aversion to Christ, typical of Lucifer and his followers.”
Seemingly a “spiritual, not religious” hack such as the buffoonish Jorge Bergoglio simply cannot be pope. He is cringeworthy to the nth degree.
“Many spiritual masters”
I wonder if he’d be willing to name a few. Can’t risk that I suppose.
Watching the Lord set this straight, may it be His will that I live to see it, will be glorious. In the meantime, pray for the souls being misled by this fraud.