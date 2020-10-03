Learn from the Little Flower; she’s a Doctor of the Church

Doctor = Teacher. Blessed Feast of Saint Therese of Lisieux!

Saint Therese died at the age of 24, promising to “spend her Heaven doing good upon earth.” This involves you. The work she is doing now is meant for your benefit, and she wants you to ask for her help. First things first: Get yourself to Eucharistic Adoration, at least one hour a week. No prep needed, no stack of prayer cards, nada. Go, sit still, and listen.

Her way is simple, and it leads very quickly to embracing detachment, which is a wonderful thing. Detachment is the key to unlocking many doors on the path toward sanctity. Care for nothing but our Lord.

Yet despite her perfection in detachment, she went through the Dark Night at the very end of her life, coming through it just before death. We need to see her as a model in this. Even if Faith normally isn’t a struggle for you, you still need to pray in thanksgiving for having that grace, and pray in petition never to lose it.

When she came to Rome to beg Pope Leo XIII to allow her into Carmel early, Therese visited the church of Santa Maria della Vittoria to pray for her cause. It was said to be her favorite Roman church, and she isn’t alone… it is a Baroque powerhouse, and the home to Bernini’s Ecstasy of St Teresa (of Avila). After Therese was Canonized, they rededicated one of the side altars to her, it’s the first one on the right when you walk in. This is the best image I could find:

The inscription above the portrait reads, “Rosas Memento Spargere”

“Remember to Scatter Roses”

Once you have a devotion to St. Therese, and she starts coming through for you, you smell the roses. For real.

Happy Feast!