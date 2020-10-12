Lib crying over ACB gets so extreme that Jake Tapper starts calling them out Posted on October 12, 2020 Best minute of your day right here. Click the twitter logo if the video won’t play for you. Wow: “‘Constitutional’ doesn’t mean ‘I like it or I don’t like it’…There’s nothing unconstitutional about what the U.S. Senate is doing.”@jaketapper just shredded a pundit arguing that Trump’s nomination of #AmyConeyBarrett is somehow unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/4ohe40f0p8— John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 11, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...