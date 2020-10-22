I assume everyone knows what a yoke is? It’s a device that links two beings together at the neck to form a team. You get to decide who the other head is for your yoke. You decide the team. At the General Judgment, all will see who you chose.
The Splendor of Truth
2 thoughts on “The yoke of Satan vs the yoke of Christ: Time to choose, and choose publicly”
This may mean taking on your own children, as I have had to do just yesterday concerning “Pope’s” same sex announcement. Relationships can be ruptured permanently as a result. Note appropriate Gospel for today.
“Do you think that I have come to establish peace on the earth? No, I tell you, but rather division. From now on a household of five will be divided, three against two and two against three; a father will be divided against his son and a son against his father, a mother against her daughter and a daughter against her mother, a mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.”
That’s the name of this blog.