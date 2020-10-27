One thought on “Philly Cancels Christmas

  1. Then he slithered and slunk, with a smile most unpleasant,
    Around the whole room, and he took every present!
    Pop guns! And bicycles! Roller skates! Drums!
    Checkerboards! Tricycles! Popcorn! And plums!
    And he stuffed them in bags. Then the Grinch, very nimbly,
    Stuffed all the bags, one by one, up the chimney!
    Then he slunk to the icebox. He took the Whos’ feast!
    He took the Who-pudding! He took the roast beast!

    And the one speck of food That he left in the house,
    Was a crumb that was even too small for a mouse.

    “PoohPooh to the Whos!” he was grinchishly humming.
    “They’re finding out now that no Christmas is coming!”
    “They’re just waking up! I know just what they’ll do!”
    “Their mouths will hang open a minute or two,
    Then the Whos down in Whoville will all cry BooHoo!”
    … to be continued…

