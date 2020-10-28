“In the last time there should come mockers, walking according to their own desires in ungodlinesses”

Today is the Feast of SS Simon and Jude.

Saint Jude is the patron of impossible causes. Insert yours here.

The scriptures tell the whole story today; not much to add. Beware those who love the world and whom the world loves. If the world doesn’t hate you, you’re doing it wrong. Heretics will abound, and need to be dealt with. Stick with what you know to be true. God is in control, and everything you need has been provided. Let’s start with today’s Gospel:



At that time, Jesus said to His disciples: “These things I command you, that you love one another. If the world hate you, know ye that it hath hated me before you. If you had been of the world, the world would love its own: but because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hateth you. Remember my word that I said to you: The servant is not greater than his master. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you. If they have kept my word, they will keep yours also. But all these things they will do to you for my name’s sake: because they know not him that sent me. If I had not come and spoken to them, they would not have sin: but now they have no excuse for their sin. He that hateth me hateth my Father also. If I had not done among them the works that no other man hath done, they would not have sin: but now they have both seen and hated both me and my Father. But that the word may be fulfilled which is written in their law: ‘They hated me without cause.’ John 15:17-25

Now let’s have a look at the Epistle of St. Jude. He kept it short and sweet, only one chapter, so we might as well read the whole thing. Love for our Lord comes down to treating him right with how we live our lives. Beware the heretics, and deal with them according to their crimes. Be watchful, and persevere. Blessed feast to all. Saints Simon and Jude, pray for us.

Greetings from Jude (James 1:1-1)

1Jude, the servant of Jesus Christ, and brother of James: to them that are beloved in God the Father, and preserved in Jesus Christ, and called. 2Mercy unto you, and peace, and charity be fulfilled.

God’s Judgment on the Ungodly (Genesis 4:1-7; Romans 2:1-16)

3Dearly beloved, taking all care to write unto you concerning your common salvation, I was under a necessity to write unto you: to beseech you to contend earnestly for the faith once delivered to the saints. 4For certain men are secretly entered in, (who were written of long ago unto this judgment,) ungodly men, turning the grace of our Lord God into riotousness, and denying the only sovereign Ruler, and our Lord Jesus Christ.

5I will therefore admonish you, though ye once knew all things, that Jesus, having saved the people out of the land of Egypt, did afterwards destroy them that believed not: 6And the angels who kept not their principality, but forsook their own habitation, he hath reserved under darkness in everlasting chains, unto the judgment of the great day. 7As Sodom and Gomorrha, and the neighbouring cities, in like manner, having given themselves to fornication, and going after other flesh, were made an example, suffering the punishment of eternal fire.

8In like manner these men also defile the flesh, and despise dominion, and blaspheme majesty. 9When Michael the archangel, disputing with the devil, contended about the body of Moses, he durst not bring against him the judgment of railing speech, but said: The Lord command thee. 10But these men blaspheme whatever things they know not: and what things soever they naturally know, like dumb beasts, in these they are corrupted. 11Woe unto them, for they have gone in the way of Cain: and after the error of Balaam they have for reward poured out themselves, and have perished in the contradiction of Core. 12These are spots in their banquets, feasting together without fear, feeding themselves, clouds without water, which are carried about by winds, trees of the autumn, unfruitful, twice dead, plucked up by the roots, 13Raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own confusion; wandering stars, to whom the storm of darkness is reserved for ever.

14Now of these Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied, saying: Behold, the Lord cometh with thousands of his saints, 15To execute judgment upon all, and to reprove all the ungodly for all the works of their ungodliness, whereby they have done ungodly, and of all the hard things which ungodly sinners have spoken against God. 16These are murmurers, full of complaints, walking according to their own desires, and their mouth speaketh proud things, admiring persons for gain’s sake.

A Call to Persevere (Hebrews 10:19-39)

17But you, my dearly beloved, be mindful of the words which have been spoken before by the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ, 18Who told you, that in the last time there should come mockers, walking according to their own desires in ungodlinesses. 19These are they, who separate themselves, sensual men, having not the Spirit. 20But you, my beloved, building yourselves upon you most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost, 21Keep yourselves in the love of God, waiting for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ, unto life everlasting. 22And some indeed reprove, being judged: 23But others save, pulling them out of the fire. And on others have mercy, in fear, hating also the spotted garment which is carnal.

Doxology (Romans 11:33-36; Romans 16:25-27)

24Now to him who is able to preserve you without sin, and to present you spotless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, in the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, 25To the only God our Saviour through Jesus Christ our Lord, be glory and magnificence, empire and power, before all ages, and now, and for all ages of ages. Amen.