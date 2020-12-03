DOD issues vax record in a handy wallet size card

May vee zee your paypahz please?

Count em, FOUR doses. I wonder if there is room for more on the back?

Reporting on the news of the card, Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition which is involved in distributing the vaccine, said “Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due. Let’s do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone’s going to get that.” Moore also stated that people would be widely asked to volunteer their cell number, in order to “get a text message telling them when and where their next dose is scheduled to be administered.”

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-govt-to-issue-wallet-sized-covid-19-proof-of-vaccination-cards