Hark! the herald angels sing:

“Glory to the newborn King!

Peace on earth and mercy mild

God and sinners reconciled”

Joyful, all ye nations rise

Join the triumph of the skies

With angelic hosts proclaim:

“Christ is born in Bethlehem”

Hark! the herald angels sing:

“Glory to the newborn King!”



Christ by highest Heav’n adored

Christ the everlasting Lord!

Late in time behold Him come

Offspring of a Virgin’s womb

Veiled in flesh the Godhead see;

Hail the incarnate Deity

Pleased as man with man to dwell

Jesus, our Emmanuel

Hark! the herald angels sing:

“Glory to the newborn King!”



Hail the Heav’n-born Prince of Peace!

Hail the Son of Righteousness!

Light and life to all He brings

Ris’n with healing in His wings

Mild He lays His glory by

Born that man no more may die

Born to raise the sons of earth

Born to give them second birth

Hark! the herald angels sing:

“Glory to the newborn King!”