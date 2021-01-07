DC Mayor Told Federal Law Enforcement To Stand Down Day Before “Breach”

There was no “breach.” They were invited in. Orchestrated.

Viral video appears to show a US Capitol Police Officer waving protesters past barricade at complex Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Vo7K6g29AB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 7, 2021

Step right this way! Party’s just about to get started. Everyone’s invited.

THEY LITERALLY JUST LET THEM THROUGH pic.twitter.com/tWMuchly8w — ujungbits ONLY❍ (@jihanbit) January 6, 2021

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told federal law enforcement to stand down just one day before…“To be clear, the District of Columbia is not requesting other federal law enforcement personnel and discourages any additional deployment without immediate notification to, and consultation with, MPD if such plans are underway,” Bowser wrote in a letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, and Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy.

According to Bowser, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department in coordination with the U.S. Park Police, Capitol Police, and Secret Sevice were well-equipped to handle whatever problems could come up during the Trump rallies planned for Wednesday. “The District of Columbia Government has not requested personnel from any other federal law enforcement agencies,” she continued. “To avoid confusion, we ask that any request for additional assistance be coordinated using the same process and procedures.”

https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/06/dc-mayor-told-federal-law-enforcement-to-stand-down-day-before-violent-us-capitol-riot/