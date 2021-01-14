FINALLY: FBI arrests BLM anarchist who led one of the mobs and filmed Ashli Babbitt’s murder and bragged about it all on CNN

This dude filmed the evidence in his own prosecution.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/black-lives-matter-activist-who-stormed-capitol-on-jan-6-arrested-charged_3657333.html

The Black Lives Matter activist who was seen storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was charged, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

A new court filing says John Earle Sullivan, 26, told FBI agents last week that he was at the Capitol when the breach happened. He said he entered through a window that had been broken out. He also said he was present when Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was shot dead by a U.S. Capitol Police officer…

Videos showed Sullivan and others breaking through a barricade, with the Utah man shouting: “There are so many people. Let’s go. This [Expletive] is ours! [Expletive] yeah. We accomplished this [expletive]. We did this together. [Expletive] yeah! We are all a part of this history. Let’s burn this [Expletive] down.”

He was later heard encouraging protesters to climb a wall to get to an entrance to the Capitol and was seen entering the building.

During one conversation with others while inside, Sullivan said, “We gotta get this [expletive] burned.” At other times, he said, among other things, “it’s our house [expletive]” and “we are getting this [expletive].”

Sullivan spoke to a slew of media outlets after the breach, including CNN and ABC. He told The Epoch Times that he took steps to blend in with the crowd so he didn’t “get beat up.” He said he’s known in the activist community as being a member of the far-left, anarcho-communist group Antifa. He denied being a member of the network.

He told The Epoch Times he knew of plans to storm the Capitol and that he saw them on “undergrounds chats and things like that.” He posted information about the plans on his social media, but didn’t inform the law enforcement. “I’m not a snitch,” he said.

Sullivan has posted in support of Black Lives Matter. He leads a group called Insurgence USA, which says it was founded in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Read the rest at the link.

The video quoted in this article follows (it probably won’t play here, you will need to sign into youtube to view it). Here is the straight link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&t=1010&v=PfiS8MsfSF4&feature=youtu.be&noapp=1