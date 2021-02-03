Are the Wuhan virus and its “vaccines” part of a one-two punch? Why were cheap and effective treatments banned until now?

I direct your attention to a post today from Mary Ann Kreitzer at Les Femmes. Ask yourself, why would cheap and effective treatments be withheld from the public, right until Emergency Authorization for the “vaccines” was approved. Follow the evidence. What seems to make the most sense? What if the “vaccine” is worse than the virus? Below is an excerpt; but here is a link to the full post: https://lesfemmes-thetruth.blogspot.com/2021/02/are-wuhan-virus-and-covid-vaccines.html

Are the Wuhan Virus and the Covid Vaccines Biological Weapons?

What if we were in an unconventional war with the perfect stealth bioweapon that could attack and kill your enemy in a way that was totally untraceable! That’s what we are experiencing according to Dr. Lee Merritt. She is no conspiracy theorist. She is an expert with long experience in biological warfare.

Former Navy surgeon: COVID-19 acts as perfect bioweapon aimed to ‘takedown’ America

You absolutely need to listen to her explain what’s happening with the Wuhan virus. The first generation of COVID was particularly virulent. It even killed many doctors and health care workers. But viruses mutate in order to stay alive, even man-made viruses. They can’t survive if they kill all their victims. As the virus has changed, it is less dangerous and fewer people are dying. And even from the beginning IT WAS AND IS TREATABLE! Dr. Merrit points out that we make vaccines for diseases that have no treatment, like smallpox, not for diseases that can be treated, like COVID:

“We actually have a treatment for this that works extremely well. In spite of all the propaganda… and the attempts to dismiss anything they disagree with, we have treatment for this….Why would they hide treatment?….[money — $69 billion vaccine industry]…. It’s much bigger than anything to do with Trump….Why don’t they want you to know [about effective treatments]?….If we are at biowarfare right now as a part of this multi-dimensional warfare, if you have a treatment in your back pocket they cannot terrorize you with…viruses….The way they’ve made this experimental – it’s really not a vaccine, but whatever this thing — this RNA thing — it doesn’t prevent transmission by their own admission.”

Read the article and pay special attention to the discussion of warnings about the vaccine’s links to a second exposure that can cause the body to react with a super immune response that can lead to death. Dr. Mercola, using data from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. discusses it in this article:

According to Kennedy, the same thing happened [super immune response] in 2014 with the dengue vaccine DENVax, which Fauci owns the patent on. “They knew from the clinical trials that there was a problem with paradoxical immune response,” Kennedy says, but they gave it to several hundred thousand Filipino kids anyway. They got a great immune response from the vaccine, but those exposed to wild dengue got horribly sick and 600 of the children died. “Today, the Philippine government is prosecuting criminally a bunch of the people locally who were involved in that decision,” Kennedy says.

Do the research, people. Fauci and company are lying to you. They also are censoring life-saving information. Dr. Merritt says we are being deliberately denied informed consent…

Much more at the link above.