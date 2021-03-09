New CDC behavioral guidelines for the fully “vaccinated” are a giant tell

A “tell” is when a con artist or cheat inadvertently exposes the con with a subtle slip.

The CDC issued new guidance yesterday for the millions of people who are now, supposedly, “fully vaccinated” against corona. I was eager to review the expert recommendations, which had been delayed several days as CDC and the White House went back on forth, agonizing over the wording. Included therein is a section that talks about which safety precautions these human lab rats need to continue to take on a daily basis. But before we get to that, I have a few basic immunology questions.

What does it mean to be “fully vaccinated” against a pathogen? It means you have been inoculated, your body has responded by building antibodies, and you are now immunized, right? Immunized, as in, immune. Right?

Immune means you can’t get it. Immune means you can’t spread what you don’t have.

No one can be a danger to one who is immune, and one who is immune cannot be a danger to anyone else.

Right?

Nope!

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html

Can a doctor or nurse please explain this in the combox? Why is the immunized population a threat to others? How can the immunized still get the disease? Is there such a thing as a lifelong carrier who can spread forever?

If I were cynical, I’d say the “science” behind this will be used to browbeat, cancel, harass, terminate, and possibly prosecute the resistance. What say you?