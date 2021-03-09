New CDC behavioral guidelines for the fully “vaccinated” are a giant tell

A “tell” is when a con artist or cheat inadvertently exposes the con with a subtle slip.
The CDC issued new guidance yesterday for the millions of people who are now, supposedly, “fully vaccinated” against corona. I was eager to review the expert recommendations, which had been delayed several days as CDC and the White House went back on forth, agonizing over the wording. Included therein is a section that talks about which safety precautions these human lab rats need to continue to take on a daily basis. But before we get to that, I have a few basic immunology questions.
What does it mean to be “fully vaccinated” against a pathogen? It means you have been inoculated, your body has responded by building antibodies, and you are now immunized, right? Immunized, as in, immune. Right?
Immune means you can’t get it. Immune means you can’t spread what you don’t have.
No one can be a danger to one who is immune, and one who is immune cannot be a danger to anyone else.
Right?
Nope!
Can a doctor or nurse please explain this in the combox? Why is the immunized population a threat to others? How can the immunized still get the disease? Is there such a thing as a lifelong carrier who can spread forever?
If I were cynical, I’d say the “science” behind this will be used to browbeat, cancel, harass, terminate, and possibly prosecute the resistance. What say you?
I’m not a doctor or nurse, but my understanding is the person who has had the jab can still get Covid19, they just won’t get it as severely, so they say. I think a lot of people are under the impression they will not get Covid, but that may not be the case. Honestly, I don’t think anyone really knows, we’re the trials, so how could they know.
I haven’t had flu shots in years. I can’t imagine allowing someone to inject some substance into my body, especially now that we’re in the realm of DNA 🧬 mods.
Nah. Not for me.
I actually don’t “trust the science”.
Previous vaccines you get dead virus and your body builds antibodies. You get several in order to have a certain level of antibodies. With time, you need a booster shot to maintain.
This illness and vaccine has been politicized to the point that all previous protocols no longer apply. If you get COVID, you are not immune. If you get vaccine, you are not immune. It’s crazy.
The problem is the virus ability to mutate. It makes it impossible to create a vaccine. People get the flu shot and >40k people die of the flu annually, except last year. Even though flu vaccines have been around for decades.
I wished preventative measures would have been promoted. I understand that for some people it would be difficult but I believe that it would have made more people feel secure or safe.
Preventative measures – good old grandma common sense, you mean? I agree.
Over the years of my life I’ve had plenty of live viruses and have built up pretty good immunity, the old fashioned way. I haven’t been sick in almost three years, nothing.
My experience with Doctors, over many years, is that they are in the business of selling stuff, very expensive stuff – medical procedures and pharmaceuticals. I don’t need almost everything they have to sell. The Covid scam vaccine is classic: Bill Gates, software king, is making the biggest coin of his life selling gene therapy to a captive world that requires his updates and patches forever … that is, if you want your machine (your body in this case) not to crash. What a monster.
Science, in this case medicine, like most modern institutions, is fallen.
FDA website regarding Moderna (https://www.fda.gov/media/144638/download):
“The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is an unapproved vaccine that may prevent COVID-19. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19.”
They are telling us straight up, it is UNAPPROVED. And that “The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has not undergone the same type of review as an FDA- approved or cleared product.”
Anyone hear if ivermectin has been used on the poor fools who’ve gotten vaxxed? My heart is breaking for the ignorant, trusting fools. I’ve got 700 doses, but if it helps the vaxxers, thinking I better get a sh!t ton more….way too many idiots here in Michigan.