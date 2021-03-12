Folks, this is as real as it gets. Take the death vaxx or no church for you. If you don’t live within reasonable proximity to one of the Traditionalist orders, you need to seriously consider relocating your domicile, while you still have freedom of movement across state lines.
6 thoughts on “Catholic pastor demands forced vaccinations as a condition for receiving the sacraments”
Real, indeed. Thank God my faithful, cryptotrad priest is not to this point so far.
hey “Fr.” “mikey”…..EFF-U.
Anti-Christ is coming, submit to the mark of the beast or be outcast. Rome will be his seat.
Oh my. I’m in Michigan, and thanks be to God only 15 miles from St. Joseph’s Shrine run by the ICKSP. Really wanted to make a pilgrimage to Cross in the Woods…but now? Not so much.
St. Michael, pray for “Fr. Mike”.
Lets see…my parish only has us (often packed) into every other pew. No mask mandate. We have holy water and missals but we do NOT have any sickness and have not had any all year. I know of some TLM parishes with NO restrictions whatsoever and have all sorts of gatherings and no sickness, no outbreaks. The death vaxx with unknown long term effects needs to be avoided! But there will be a cost to do so. I know older people are being heavily pressured to get the thing. And the criminals in charge want it for teens and children–why? When it is almost 100% survivable for them…could it be to make many of them sterile as has happened with ‘vaccines’ from the ‘gates from hell’ before????
Fr Mike has no Faith in GOD and the BLESSED SACRAMENT !
I have also attended Mass regularly since last May. Church open daily ! No restrictions! No Covid transmission!
GLORY be to GOD !