Barnhardt Podcast #140: The Six Million Dollar Mazzacast

Today is 13 March 2021, the eighth anniversary of Antipope Bergoglio’s usurpation of the Petrine See. In this episode, we discuss the most recent developments of the exploding visible dataset regarding the invalid resignation of Pope Benedict, Father Zed’s extensive commentary, the latest purported interview at Corriere della Sera, Antonio Socci’s commentary on such, and the brand new book from Estefania Acosta, Benedict XVI, Pope “Emeritus”?

Can. 748 §1. All persons are bound to seek the truth in those things which regard God and his Church and by virtue of divine law are bound by the obligation and possess the right of embracing and observing the truth which they have come to know.

