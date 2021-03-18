When google asks if you want to search exclusively for black owned businesses, what are you supposed to say?

What happens if you click, “No thanks?” Will that information be stored for later use in securing a search warrant? Or as evidence in your criminal trial? Just wondering.

When google asks if you want to search exclusively for black owned businesses, what are you supposed to say?

  1. No thanks. And then at trial say you didn’t want to potentially exclude homos…..as blacks have a lower percentage of gays then whites.

  2. We live in a Banana Republic and a Clown World. This is getting so idiotic it’s hard to stay engaged.

