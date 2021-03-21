Bergoglio shuts down private Masses inside St. Peter’s… I’m sure it’s nothing, okay?

The continual sacrifice shall be taken away… If someone were paving the way for antichrist, wiping out Masses would seem appropriate.

In case you’ve never been, it is the central highlight of any pilgrimage to Rome to assist at the 7am Masses that take place on the side altars at St. Peter’s. We brought a priest with us on our trip. Priest goes to sacristy, is vested and assigned an altar. It’s a very special thing.

Today is the Feast of St. Benedict.

Prayers and fasting, folks. St. Benedict, pray for us.

Docherty family and friends, Altar of the Transfiguration, Summer 2007