The continual sacrifice shall be taken away… If someone were paving the way for antichrist, wiping out Masses would seem appropriate.
In case you’ve never been, it is the central highlight of any pilgrimage to Rome to assist at the 7am Masses that take place on the side altars at St. Peter’s. We brought a priest with us on our trip. Priest goes to sacristy, is vested and assigned an altar. It’s a very special thing.
Today is the Feast of St. Benedict.
Prayers and fasting, folks. St. Benedict, pray for us.
Docherty family and friends, Altar of the Transfiguration, Summer 2007
9 thoughts on “Bergoglio shuts down private Masses inside St. Peter’s… I’m sure it’s nothing, okay?”
Hagia Sofia goes from museum to mosque; St. Peter’s now is tending from a church to a museum.
Serious question. If you had to guess, who is the antichrist?
Hard to say, going to be charismatic, so not Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab or Bergolio. Will be hidden until ready to come forth, so probably not a major figure yet. At one time I may have guessed Trump from the adulation he garnered….
Nah, I never thought it was Trump. He isn’t Jewish, nor Catholic.
I’ve always had a feeling about David Mayer de Rothschild, there’s just something about him.. I’m afraid we’ll find out soon.
https://squaremile.com/features/david-mayer-de-rothschild-climate-change-interview/
I will check him out…..from certain prophecies this person would’ve been born at the conclusion of V2…
Wiping out the Holy Mass is not enough… next comes the very Altars throughout. Watch… it wont be long now. Everything will be gutted.
Those are such beautiful photographs. I wish I could go there now. Even so, at Fatima, Our Lady said that her Immaculate Heart would triumph and there would be a period of peace and after that the end would come. The consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart by all the bishops has not happened. Bergoglio looks like what I would think would be the False Prophet — but what politician on the world stage arises to be the Antichrist? — there would have to be a political leader feted by the world but who turns out to be the Antichrist — who? And Sister Lucia did identify Our Lady with that vision of John of the Apocalypse — so does the triumph of the Immaculate Heart tie in with Revelation? How could the woman standing on the moon be Our Lady — because the woman standing on the moon is in labor — with a son who will rule the world — but Our Lady has already given birth to Our Lord — so who is that son? Is the woman there not personally Our Lady but rather a symbol of the Church? And is the child the angelic Pope who has been predicted? Moreover, the woman is given a place to flee to (America? — what’s left of it?). Maybe here is a possible explanation — the period of peace is the “thousand years” of Revelation while Our Lord rules on earth? Could that work? So there could be the triumph of the Immaculate Heart AND the fulfillment of Revelation?