Rutgers mandates deathvaxx for all on-campus students

You really need to start preparing for life to be very different. Do you have a plan? Your employer will surely mandate the vaxx. So will restaurants, supermarkets, drug stores, airlines, BANKS. The woke are begging for vaxx ID cards as permission slips for doing living. Of course they say there will be “religious exemptions”… but the purported leadership of the Roman Catholic Church says you are morally obligated to take the vaxx, so good luck claiming your exemption.
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) — Rutgers University announced Thursday that, with limited exceptions, it will require COVID-19 vaccines for all on-campus students who are enrolled for the 2021 fall semester.
In a letter to the Rutgers community, university leaders said that assurances from the federal government that vaccines will be available for all Americans by the end of May and assessments by public health experts prompted them to adjust the vaccine requirements for the fall semester.
“We are committed to health and safety for all members of our community, and adding COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students,” Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said.
Students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons, and those enrolled in fully remote online degree programs or participating in online-only continuing education programs will not be required to be vaccinated.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have said that the safety of the Rutgers community is a shared responsibility,” said Antonio Calcado, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Rutgers. “An effective vaccination program is a continuation of Rutgers’ commitment to health and safety for all members of our community of more than 71,000 students, the cities we are in and the communities we serve throughout New Jersey.”
https://6abc.com/education/rutgers-to-require-covid-vaccinations-for-on-campus-students/10447677/
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights No. 14668, PART II, Article 7 adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations – 19 December 1966 and registered ex officio on 23 March 1976
“No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. In particular, no one shall be subjected without his free consent to medical or scientific experimentation.”
I donate my vaxx to the poor, mistreated doggies and kitties…..
They will say it is not experimentation… and it’s not. It’s knowing, purposeful genocide. The “legal” way like that won’t work. Those of us who will not accept this thing need to start (if we haven’t already) making lots of connections among ourselves with people who produce/create/provide all kinds of things and create our own economy. There are tens of millions of us. America — with all of our murderous faults — may be in some ways a place to flee to. Maybe we should try now to think how to make it that way.
Maybe this really is the Holy Spirit getting out of the way of the AntiChrist. Maybe God has had enough.
Check out Deagel.com forecast for 2025, population down to 99 million, from 333 million in 2019, GDP down 91% from 2019. Doesn’t sound too people friendly to me, they’re planning on the death vax to do it’s job…..
https://www.deagel.com/forecast
All for a severe cold that is cured with HCQ or Ivermectin.
Eventually, you won’t be able to get your stimulus/Covid/universal basic income or SS check without proof of getting the Death Vaxx.
JMJ save us.
We will just all cooperate.
Not me.
We will cooperate with each other and create our own economy.. other than and better.
Right from the get go on this covid scam, the bishops have been in bed with the governments. This is the biggest betrayal to the faithful and not so faithful of the ages. This scandal upon us was orchestrated by the hierarchy in conjunction with powerful global interests. I hate to say it but the betrayal was for that filthy lucre we hear about in the bible. Both working to subdue us into slavery. Who will lead us, which bishop has the guts, which one will call the scam and force the governments to retreat. Certainly not bergoglio and his herd of goats now in power. Yes we will have to muster the guts somehow to turn this around. Yes I have sinned, we all have, but what the bishops have done to us and our Faith is beyond reproach, the knife in the back is deep and we need to face reality that the bishops cannot lead us. I would have thought Archbishop Vigano would step up and gather the necessary allies to reverse this death cult now in front of us. I am not obligated to change my genome make up given to me by God. I will not betray Him. God help us all. I pray for the conversion of the bishops back to reality. Dear St.Joseph intervene on our behalf to your Son.
You will like this Renfrew:
https://wmbriggs.com/post/34977/
My understanding is that it is illegal under federal law to mandate an emergency use medication. Of course, election fraud is illegal too, but that doesn’t mean legal challenges to this would necessarily be unsuccessful. My daughter’s school is likely to do the same as Rutgers, and we’re looking for ways to fight back. We’re not going to roll over to this tyranny.