Rutgers mandates deathvaxx for all on-campus students

You really need to start preparing for life to be very different. Do you have a plan? Your employer will surely mandate the vaxx. So will restaurants, supermarkets, drug stores, airlines, BANKS. The woke are begging for vaxx ID cards as permission slips for doing living. Of course they say there will be “religious exemptions”… but the purported leadership of the Roman Catholic Church says you are morally obligated to take the vaxx, so good luck claiming your exemption.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) — Rutgers University announced Thursday that, with limited exceptions, it will require COVID-19 vaccines for all on-campus students who are enrolled for the 2021 fall semester.

In a letter to the Rutgers community, university leaders said that assurances from the federal government that vaccines will be available for all Americans by the end of May and assessments by public health experts prompted them to adjust the vaccine requirements for the fall semester.

“We are committed to health and safety for all members of our community, and adding COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students,” Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said.

Students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons, and those enrolled in fully remote online degree programs or participating in online-only continuing education programs will not be required to be vaccinated.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have said that the safety of the Rutgers community is a shared responsibility,” said Antonio Calcado, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Rutgers. “An effective vaccination program is a continuation of Rutgers’ commitment to health and safety for all members of our community of more than 71,000 students, the cities we are in and the communities we serve throughout New Jersey.”

https://6abc.com/education/rutgers-to-require-covid-vaccinations-for-on-campus-students/10447677/