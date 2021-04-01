Arizona’s Democrat Senators Rip Biden Administration Over Border Invasion

“The federal government has failed Arizona”: Arizona senators call for immediate border change

By BRIANA WHITNEY

GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona’s U.S. senators said Washington needs to do something about the border crisis now. While they’re trying to help, they said this ultimately should be up to the feds to fix, not the states.

In speaking with Sen. Mark Kelly Wednesday, it’s clear he’s frustrated. Both he and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had to step in to help out the tiny town of Gila Bend, and they said enough is enough.

“The federal government has failed Arizona on this. Washington needs to do a better job,” said Kelly.

Sen. Kelly wants a solution to the border and migrant issue that’s now affecting Arizona towns like Gila Bend.

“This shouldn’t be on them. This is the federal government’s responsibility, not the responsibility of communities across our state,” Kelly said.

Border patrol has dropped off migrants by the busload in the tiny town, a town that has no resources for them. Both Sinema and Kelly helped divert buses. Kelly had to find a last-minute solution just this past Friday.

“We arranged for an NGO (non-governmental organization) to pick up those folks and take them to a center in Phoenix that’s equipped to handle this,” he said.

“To drop people in basically the middle of nowhere, it’s 30 miles to the next type of town, and that’s 30 miles of open desert,” said Mayor Riggs.

Sen. Sinema spoke to Arizona’s Family about the crisis, talking about her conversation with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

“I specifically asked him to send direct support to border communities to help them as they’re facing these challenges. He committed he would work directly with those communities, and I intend to hold him accountable to his commitment,” Sen. Sinema said.

Kelly said he’s spoken to President Joe Biden and Homeland Security trying to come up with workable solutions and said his office is committed to staying on the federal government until something changes.