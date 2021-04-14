Black officer who murdered Ashli Babbitt, unarmed white female, will not be charged with any crime

The MSM won’t even print his name. His name is Michael Leroy Byrd.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will not pursue charges against the U.S. Capitol Police officer who allegedly shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot (sic) in Washington, D.C., officials announced Wednesday.

An investigation conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia determined “that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution,” the department said in a statement.

Authorities had considered for months whether criminal charges were appropriate for the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Babbitt, 35, an Air Force veteran from San Diego. The Justice Department’s decision, though expected, officially closes out the investigation.

Prosecutors said they had reviewed video of the shooting, along with statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses, examined physical evidence from the scene and reviewed the autopsy results.

“Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber,” prosecutors said.

Video is age-restricted, so you will have to click over to youtube to watch the murder.