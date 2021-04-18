Today a line was crossed: Fauci blames corona on Republicans who won’t get vaxxed

Sunday, 18 April 2021. Mark it down. There is only one place where this is going. There will be violence leveled against the unvaxxed, and it’s coming fast. Use the time you have left to do whatever you need to do.

Fauci: Republican vaccine deniers are hurting efforts to lift Covid restrictions

‘On the one hand they want to be relieved of the restrictions. On the other hand, they don’t want to get vaccinated’

by Richard Luscombe

Republicans who refuse the Covid-19 vaccination are actively “working against” efforts to lift the very coronavirus restrictions they insist are an infringement of their civil liberties, Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government’s leading infectious disease expert, said on Sunday.

Fauci, who was involved in a fiery exchange over the issue with the Republican congressman Jim Jordan on Thursday, told CNN’s State of the Union he was frustrated by recent studies showing that up to 45% of Republicans would not take the vaccine.

“The fact that one may not want to get vaccinated, in this case a disturbingly large proportion of Republicans, only actually works against where they want to be,” he said.

“They want to be able to say these restrictions that are put on by public health recommendations are things that they’re very concerned about. But the way you get rid of those restrictions is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“When that happens for absolutely certain you’re going to see the level of virus in the community go down and down and down to the point where you would not have to have those public health restrictions.”

Fauci said the attitude displayed by the Republican vaccine deniers was “paradoxical”.

“On the one hand they want to be relieved of the restrictions. On the other hand, they don’t want to get vaccinated, it just almost doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “This is a public health issue, it’s not a civil liberties issue.”

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/18/coronavirus-anthony-fauci-republican-vaccine-deniers-restrictions