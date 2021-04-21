Barnhardt Podcast #143: Always and Forever
Monday, 19 April 2021, was the 16th anniversary of Pope Benedict’s pontificate, long may he reign.
In this episode, Ann, Mark, and Dr. Mazza discuss Natural Law vs Canon Law, Munus vs Ministerium, Power of Order versus Power of Jurisdiction, ontological change vs mere office, and how neither the Cardinals nor the Church can undo what Christ alone has done. We explore the writings of Stefano Violi, from February of 2013, wherein he immediately pointed out that Benedict did not renounce the Munus. Finally, there seems to be a question as to whether Benedict understands the Munus differently than the meaning of c. 332.2.
Can. 748 §1. All persons are bound to seek the truth in those things which regard God and his Church and by virtue of divine law are bound by the obligation and possess the right of embracing and observing the truth which they have come to know.
Support Doctor Mazza’s GoFundMe
Links, Reading, and Video:
- “Always and forever” (Heatwave – 1977)
- Vatican I and Pastor Aeternus on the primacy and conferral of the office
- Estefania Acosta, “Benedict XVI, Pope ‘Emeritus’?”
- Archbishop J. Michael Miller’s book/dissertation, The Shepherd and the Rock: Origins, Development, and Mission of the Papacy
- Last General Audience of Pope Benedict XVI, 27 Feb 2013
- Archbishop Ganswein’s speech 20 May 2016 wherein he compares Benedict’s “resignation” to the Immaculate Conception
- Benedict’s Declaratio of 11 Feb 2013
- Blunt Talk and Direct Answers About Papal Infallibility, Schism, the Law of Non-Contradiction, the Holy Catholic Church, and Faith in God Made Man, Our Lord Jesus Christ
- The Standard of Schism is Unity With the Pope, Not Unity With the Majority
Feedback: please send your questions, comments, suggestions, and happy news item to podcast@barnhardt.biz
Supernerd Media produces the Barnhardt Podcast; if you got some value from this podcast — or even just Ann’s website — and would like to return some value to support the technical effort, please visit SupernerdMedia.com — where the PayPal option is now back!
The Infant Jesus of Prague handles Ann’s financial stuff. Click image for details. [If you have a recurring donation set up and need to cancel for whatever reason – don’t hesitate to do so!]
This entry was posted in Uncategorized on by SuperNerd.