Barnhardt Podcast #143: Always and Forever

Monday, 19 April 2021, was the 16th anniversary of Pope Benedict’s pontificate, long may he reign.

In this episode, Ann, Mark, and Dr. Mazza discuss Natural Law vs Canon Law, Munus vs Ministerium, Power of Order versus Power of Jurisdiction, ontological change vs mere office, and how neither the Cardinals nor the Church can undo what Christ alone has done. We explore the writings of Stefano Violi, from February of 2013, wherein he immediately pointed out that Benedict did not renounce the Munus. Finally, there seems to be a question as to whether Benedict understands the Munus differently than the meaning of c. 332.2.

Can. 748 §1. All persons are bound to seek the truth in those things which regard God and his Church and by virtue of divine law are bound by the obligation and possess the right of embracing and observing the truth which they have come to know.

