Do you really believe that the Moderna/Gates vaxx was developed from scratch, proven safe and effective in animal trials, then cleared for testing on humans March 16th, 2020?

Well, that’s their story. Indeed, human trials did begin on March 16th, 2020. How did that happen? After decades spent working without success on both coronavirus vaccines and the mRNA biotechnology, how did that happen?

As I have published here before, take a look at what the “leading health experts” were saying just weeks/days before the miracle announcement of March 16th, 2020. Ask yourself, does this check out? Does this pass the sniff test?

Jan. 14, 2020: The WHO announces, “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.”

Jan. 19: The WHO: “Not enough is known to draw definitive conclusions about how it is transmitted, the clinical features of the disease, the extent to which it has spread, or its source, which remains unknown.”

Jan. 23: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says in a Journal of the American Medical Association podcast that the U.S. wouldn’t implement shutdowns of cities like what was occurring in China: “There’s no chance in the world that we could do that to Chicago or to New York or to San Francisco, but they’re doing it.”

Feb. 2: New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot tweets: “As we gear up to celebrate the #LunarNewYear in NYC, I want to assure New Yorkers that there is no reason for anyone to change their holiday plans, avoid the subway, or certain parts of the city because of #coronavirus.”

Feb. 7: Barbot assures residents, “We’re telling New Yorkers, go about your lives, take the subway, go out, enjoy life.” City lawmakers have called for Barbot to be fired because of the comments.

Feb. 9: Mark Levine, the chair of New York City Council health committee, tweets: “In powerful show of defiance of #coronavirus scare, huge crowds gathering in NYC’s Chinatown for ceremony ahead of annual #LunarNewYear parade. Chants of ‘be strong Wuhan!’ If you are staying away, you are missing out!”

Feb. 13: “There are ZERO confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City, and hundreds of Chinese restaurants that need your business!” the New York City mayor’s office tweets. “There is nothing to fear. Stop by any Chinatown for lunch or dinner!”

Feb. 17: Fauci announces that the risk of coronavirus infection in the U.S. is “miniscule,” according to USA Today. Fauci also told the paper that people shouldn’t wear masks unless they are contagious.

Feb. 24: “It’s exciting to be here, especially at this time, to be able to be unified with our community,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tells reporters as she visits San Francisco’s Chinatown. “We want to be vigilant about what is out there in other places. We want to be careful about how we deal with it, but we do want to say to people ‘Come to Chinatown, here we are — we’re, again, careful, safe — and come join us.’”

Mar. 2: “Since I’m encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweets.

Mar. 4: Barbot, the top New York City health official, declares, “There’s no indication that being in a car, being in the subways with someone who’s potentially sick is a risk factor.” On CNN, Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta downplay the virus. “The flu right now is far deadlier,” Cooper says. “So if you’re freaked out at all about the coronavirus you should be more concerned about the flu, and you can actually do something about it, and get a flu shot.” Gupta responded, “15,000 people roughly have already died of the flu this season. Couple years ago, 60,000 people died of the flu.”

Mar. 9: At a Fox News town hall, Bernie Sanders says he would not close the border, even if it were necessary to halt the spread of coronavirus. He then attacked Trump’s “xenophobia.”

Mar. 10: The Big East Conference announced the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden will proceed as scheduled this week, saying that the New York City Department of Health and the New York City Office of Emergency Management are not recommending cancellation of large gatherings in New York City at this time.

Mar. 13: Two weeks to flatten the curve, universal shut down.

Mar. 16: Fauci: “Finding a safe and effective vaccine to prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 is an urgent public health priority. This Phase 1 study (Moderna mRNA), launched in record speed, is an important first step toward achieving that goal.”

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-clinical-trial-investigational-vaccine-covid-19-begins

Is it just me?

Can someone explain how “warp speed” works, in a way that doesn’t involve sci-fi fantasy?

Timeline source: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/from-new-york-to-canada-to-the-white-house-initial-coronavirus-responses-havent-aged-well