For ten years, Moderna failed to deliver a single drug/vaxx using mRNA, but they developed the covid cure in five weeks, okay?

The entire history of this company looks like a shell game. More on that later. But first, check out this timeline, handily provided by the lead doctor assigned to the warp speed project trials, Lisa Jackson.

So prior to March 11th, 2020, Moderna had developed a vaxx, completed animal trials, and was now ready for Dr. Jackson to start jabbing humans. That seems really fast. Remember, March 11, 2020, we hadn’t even started 14 days to Flatten the Curve. So when had they first started working on this?

WSMA Reports: When news of the novel coronavirus started emerging from China, what was going through your mind? When did it become apparent to you that it could be a major threat?

Lisa Jackson: I was reminiscing at the start of the year about where my work stood in January 2020. KPWHRI had a small, but well-established, immunization study team, and it was winding down a couple of studies. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) had recently awarded us another round of Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit (VTEU) funding: That meant our work was covered for the next 7 years, but we didn’t know what we would be doing; we thought probably some influenza vaccine trials and maybe even a malaria vaccine trial.

That all changed on Jan. 21. I was at the NIH that day for the kickoff meeting for the new funding cycle for the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Network, which includes KPWHRI and 9 other centers. We were all listening to a talk by Dr. [Anthony] Fauci regarding this new virus that had recently been identified in Wuhan, China. During that talk, all our phones started going off with the news that the first U.S. case of COVID-19 had been identified in a community near Seattle. https://www.kpwashingtonresearch.org/news-and-events/blog/2021/fighting-back-against-covid-19-remembering-historic-trial

All their phones started blowing up just as Blessed Fauci was making his pitch. Imagine that. Remember, at this same time (January 2020) the same Blessed Fauci was all over TV saying there is no risk to the U.S.

Next question, how long had Dr. Jackson and her team been working with Moderna on this new, never successful, mRNA biotechnology?

Lisa Jackson: Shortly after I flew back to Seattle, we received a notice that a vaccine was being developed for this new virus by the NIH and this company called Moderna, which no one had ever heard of. It asked for any VTEU sites interested in conducting the phase 1 clinical trial of this vaccine to apply. I consulted with my colleagues, Maya Dunstan and Barbara Carste, and we agreed to go for it. The next week, we were awarded that study. That was the end of life as we knew it.

Wait, what? Dr. Jackson and her team, the hand-picked vaxx trial coordinators, had never even heard of Moderna before the last week of January, 2020. But by March 11, they had a vaxx ready to go into human trials. Got it.