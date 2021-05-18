Neanderthal New York opens up maskless 100% capacity even as “cases” rage, because ¡Science!

Posted on

Corona cases in New York, according to their own data, are higher than at any point last year, when the entire state was shut down, and Gov. Cuomo was murdering thousands of nursing home patients. Remember?

Half a million active cases, and they are fully opening 100% no masks no distancing no capacity limits. How can there be any doubt that this has been the worst crime against humanity ever committed. Why is no one asking any questions?

N.Y. to drop mask rules, follow CDC guidance

New York will follow new federal coronavirus guidance that says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or socially distance, the state’s governor announced Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the new rules will go into effect Wednesday, the same day New York and New Jersey will eliminate most fixed, percentage-based indoor capacity limits on restaurants, stores, personal service, and other businesses, while also removing all outdoor gathering caps.

Masks will still be required in New York on public transportation and businesses and private venues could still require people to wear masks, Cuomo said. People who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks and social distance.

https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/05/ny-to-drop-mask-rules-follow-cdc-guidance-for-fully-vaccinated-people-starting-wednesday.html

