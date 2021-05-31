Honoring the fallen, entrusted to the Queenship of Our Lady

We round out the month of Mary with the feast honoring her as our Queen. May we ever be close to her, under her protection, begging her for the graces we need. Beg means beg, folks. It works.

Today especially we entrust our fallen warriors to her, at their most desperate hour. Yes, you can and should apply prayers retroactively. God exists outside of linear time. Blessed holiday to all.

“In his prayer to Our Queen Mother, Pope Pius XII recognized Her Queenship as due to the sovereign excellence of Her entire being: “O most sweet Mother of Him who is King by right, by inheritance, and by conquest.” The Holy Father hailed the reign of Mary over the angels, the saints, and the entire human race. He asked the special aid of the Queen of Heaven and earth for those who do not yet know Her divine Son, and for the persecuted members of the Church that they may never yield under unjust compulsion. “Reign over the minds of men, that they may seek only what is true; over their wills, that they may follow only what is good; over their hearts, that they may love only what You yourself love.”“

LESSON Eccli. 24:5, 7, 9-11, 30-31

I came out of the mouth of the Most High, the firstborn before all creatures; I dwelt in the highest places, and my throne is in a pillar of a cloud. I have stood in all the earth and in every people, and in every nation I have had the chief rule; and by my power I have trodden under my feet the hearts of all the high and low. He who hearkens to me, shall not be confounded, and they who work by me, shall not sin; they who explain me shall have life everlasting.