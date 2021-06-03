Man Who Developed CDC Vaccine Tracking System DEAD Following COVID-19 Injections

Joel Kallman, the 54-year-old Oracle APEX software developer who designed the CDC vaccine tracking system, is dead two months after the first experimental mRNA shot.

Jovita Moore, an Atlanta news anchor, developed two brain tumors 12 days after second experimental Pfizer mRNA injection.

Lisa Shaw, a 44-year-old BBC Radio voice, died in the hospital after suffering blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca shot.

Lisa Stonehouse, a 52-year-old Canadian woman, developed blood clots in brain and was dead 12 days after the AstraZeneca shot.

Lynnae Erick, a 50-year-old Canadian woman is dead seven days after the experimental Pfizer mRNA injection.

Jennifer Gibson, a Canadian woman, develops Bell’s Palsy two weeks after the AstraZeneca shot.

