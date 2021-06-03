Joel Kallman, the 54-year-old Oracle APEX software developer who designed the CDC vaccine tracking system, is dead two months after the first experimental mRNA shot.
Jovita Moore, an Atlanta news anchor, developed two brain tumors 12 days after second experimental Pfizer mRNA injection.
Lisa Shaw, a 44-year-old BBC Radio voice, died in the hospital after suffering blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca shot.
Lisa Stonehouse, a 52-year-old Canadian woman, developed blood clots in brain and was dead 12 days after the AstraZeneca shot.
Lynnae Erick, a 50-year-old Canadian woman is dead seven days after the experimental Pfizer mRNA injection.
Jennifer Gibson, a Canadian woman, develops Bell’s Palsy two weeks after the AstraZeneca shot.
Read their full stories: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/man-who-developed-cdc-vaccine-tracking-system-bbc-radio-personality-among-the-dead-following-covid-19-injections/
2 thoughts on “Man Who Developed CDC Vaccine Tracking System DEAD Following COVID-19 Injections”
On 26 March 2021 the official YouTube channel of the Trenton Diocese published a video entitled,
“Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M. Catholic Charities Message on COVID-19 Vaccine.”
At 1:13 into that video Bishop O’Connell declares, “I have taken the Moderna vaccine. In fact I’ve taken my second shot.” It was after receiving that second shot that Bishop David M. O’Connell was hospitalized for multiple blood clots on 28 May 2021 and later discharged from the hospital on 1 June 2021.
We know evil is behind this. I ask you to read this lengthy article about how China and Russia, communism/Marxism is taking over America with Covid vaccines. Globalists, Freemasons, Communism are all legions in the same army. https://jrnyquist.blog/2021/05/25/the-marxist-takeover-of-america/