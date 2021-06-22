Philly Carmel: “The freedom to maintain their identity as originally promised by the Archdiocese was not being honored”

Follow up from yesterday’s post. Here is the key part of the statement from the Carmelites, explaining why they had to leave the Philly Carmel:

“…the Nuns had been invited by the community and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia with the clear understanding that they were part of a young, thriving, dedicated Order who loved the Extraordinary Form of the Holy Mass and the time-honored traditions of the Discalced Carmelites. As attempts were being made to not only interfere with but to obstruct their way of life, the Nuns tried one way after another to gracefully bow out of this pre-existing commitment. When it became painfully clear that the freedom to maintain their identity as originally promised by the Archdiocese was not being honored, the only option left to the Nuns was to return to the monastery in Valparaiso, Nebraska.”

Contrast that with what the communications director for the Archdiocese told me back in April, when I specifically asked if there had been any interference or coercion with regard to the Latin Mass or the spiritual autonomy of the Carmel:

I emailed Ken to ask for a response to the latest news, but I got an out of office reply.

From yesterday’s combox:

James Andrew Dunn says: June 21, 2021 at 6:17 pm Why is this Carmelite Association/Federation, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and now Archbishop Carballo in Rome (Secretary of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life) so adamant about closing the Philadelphia Carmel? It’s only been a couple of months since the Traditional Carmelites sisters were chased out of the Archdiocese by the Association/Federation. Why can’t they go all out to bring more sisters to that monastery to keep it open? Do they not understand that having a Carmel within the boundaries of a Diocese is literally a gift from God and may very well be what is holding back the hand of chastisement? Seriously, the prayers of devout Carmelites carry 1000x the weight of the prayers of laypeople.The LCWR orders may be dying out but the same is not true for the Carmelites. There’s a growing order of Carmelites in Brooklyn right now who are scared to death in their current environment. Shootings, prostitution and even satanic acts of aggression are happening in a park that abuts their monastery. The good news is that they have been deeded land in northeastern Pennsylvania for a new monastery but the bad news is that their Brooklyn monastery is not theirs and once they leave, it reverts to the Brooklyn Diocese which leaves the Carmelites unable to sell and use the proceeds to build anew. This is public news within the Catholic world and certainly within the greater U.S. Carmelite world. Why can’t the Brooklyn sisters be invited into Philadelphia to at least temporarily reside in that fine monastery until they are able to raise the necessary funds to build their monastery in the northeastern part of Pennsylvania? If the Federation/Association really cared about Mother Pia, they’d be working overtime to find new sisters to join Mother here in Philly rather than bully her into leaving and clo$ing the mona$tery for whatever rea$ons. There are ~10 Brooklyn sisters which the Philadelphia Carmel could easily accommodate. By the way, the Philadelphia Carmel contains FIRST CLASS RELICS of St. Therese of Liseux and her parents. What a grace it would be for a growing order of sisters to live in the presence of those, among many other graces tied to the monastery.I have seen some postings since this story broke that the neighborhood where the Philadelphia Carmel is is dangerous and that’s what drove away the traditional sisters. Well, I live here and can tell you that the neighborhood is not hellish whatsoever. It’s a city neighborhood so things happen but it’s not the heart of North Philly either. Those pushing this lie and saying that the traditional sisters “abandoned Mother” are trying to spin this story from the true villains (the Association/Federation) to the traditional sisters now in Nebraska.Please join me in praying for the intentions of Mother Pia in Philadelphia and for the thwarting of the intentions of the Federation/Association and the Archdiocesan officials who are harassing her and trying hard to clo$e the Carmel for whatever rea$ons.REPLY C. P. Benischek says: June 22, 2021 at 3:52 am James, For the money. It’s a very valuable property. It’s a land grab.Plus Antipope Francis/Perez (Homosexual Network Strangling the Church) can destroy a traditional Mass outpost simultaneously.Bergoglio’s minions delight in killing. As here, especially two birds w one stone.REPLY susan says: June 22, 2021 at 11:35 am Yes….they understand that. They COMPLETELY understand that. They are satanic. They are NOT on the side of the Lord and His Church….they are NOT shepherds; they are ravenous wolves.

If you’ve not yet read this, do yourself a favor, take a few minutes, and drink in the wisdom as you swallow the red pill. E.V.E.R.Y. word is true…..https://www.barnhardt.biz/2015/09/17/repost-by-request/REPLY Patricia says: June 21, 2021 at 7:15 pm Dear James, thank you for posting! Totally agree on all counts. I attend the Bklyn Carmel for Latin Mass every Sunday. The only thing you left out is the insane music from the park, and sometimes even the passing cars, and the frequent smell of weed! The park is in full use for parties every weekend. People up to no good know this is a holy place and want to “use” ‘the power’ of the monastery. Please pray for our holy nuns!

I was at Mass in the Philly Carmel this past Fall, for an anniversary of a good priest. I had also left my then 19 year old daughter at Philly Carmel a few years ago while she was discerning. It’s not a similar situation by any means! The Philly Carmel is more similar to a setting in the west side of Manhattan, or the better areas of The Bronx. I believe the Philly Carmel should definitely be utilized! But, wouldn’t the Bklyn OCD face the same risk of oppression that the nuns left behind?REPLY James Andrew Dunn says: June 22, 2021 at 8:12 am I think they would face the same oppression which is disappointing. In a sane world, a bishop would go out of his way to not lose a growing order of Carmelites. But, we’re nowhere even close to being a sane world. The Archdiocese here didn’t lift a finger to try and bring back the sisters who left for Nebraska. Nor are they doing anything to attract replacement sisters. They want to clo$e the mona$tery and I pray they fail.REPLY Michael @ The Pilgrim Center, San Sebastian de Garabandal says: June 22, 2021 at 12:48 am Mark Docherty´s Vindication !