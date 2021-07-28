Pfizer now says so-called immunity from THIRD jab “more than five times higher than after a second dose” … trust us, okay?

Q: Will people who don’t want the THIRD JAB be deemed anti-vaxxers?
By: Kyle Hicks 7:21 AM, Jul 28, 2021
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Pfizer announced Wednesday that data shows a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine can “strongly” boost protection against the highly transmissible delta variant.
Pfizer says its data suggests that after a third dose of its vaccine, the level of antibodies effective against the delta variant could be more than five times higher than after a second dose of the vaccine in people ages 18 to 55, and more than 11 times higher in people ages 65 to 85.
Pfizer also wrote that there’s an “estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three.”
Earlier this month, Pfizer said it would seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine and that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and ward off the delta variant…
And now Tony Fauci explains muh science in two minutes:
