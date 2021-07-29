“An American Tragedy:” Not President Biden moves to isolate and penalize unvaxxed, encourages private employers to do the same

The Biden administration on July 29 stated that federal workers and contractors will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or else wear masks, engage in social distancing, and submit to regular COVID-19 testing.
“Right now, too many people are dying or watching someone they love die and say if ‘I’d just got the vaccine,’” President Joe Biden said in the East Room of the White House. “This is an American tragedy. People are dying who don’t have to die.”
“Anyone who does not attest to being fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on the job no matter their geographic location, physically distance from all other employees and visitors, comply with a weekly or twice weekly screening testing requirement, and be subject to restrictions on official travel,” the White House stated in a fact sheet.
Those rules, according to the White House, apply also to onsite contractors who work with the federal government.
The Biden administration will also recommend the same model to employers across the United States…
Get a vaccine that wouldn’t exist if a baby hadn’t been killed? No, thanks. I am very happy to be 71 years old.
I resist. Dieu le Roi!
So often pictures speak louder than words. The attached picture is devastating. Aussie government is fanning the terror flames about the next viral “wave”. Good grief! How bad is it?
A tiny little pin prick. Nothing.
They called out the Aussie military on their own people to put down the rebellion against the fake Scamdemic. A big zero.
But even if it were a true pandemic, they still have no right to lock us down or jab us or make us wear masks. Our rights and freedom are not dependent upon the judgements of the CDC and gravity of threat. They simply are what they are – nobody can have them. The Aussie military should lay down their weapons in protest against an illegal, immoral order.
Hubby and I are chafing under new Nevada mask mandate based on nothing significant. Powers that be are whining “well we have to do something!” —toxic effeminacy to be sure. But we thank God we are not Australians! As you point out, Aqua, the DYSTOPIAN epicenter in down under.