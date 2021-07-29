“An American Tragedy:” Not President Biden moves to isolate and penalize unvaxxed, encourages private employers to do the same

BY JACK PHILLIPS

The Biden administration on July 29 stated that federal workers and contractors will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or else wear masks, engage in social distancing, and submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

“Right now, too many people are dying or watching someone they love die and say if ‘I’d just got the vaccine,’” President Joe Biden said in the East Room of the White House. “This is an American tragedy. People are dying who don’t have to die.”

“Anyone who does not attest to being fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on the job no matter their geographic location, physically distance from all other employees and visitors, comply with a weekly or twice weekly screening testing requirement, and be subject to restrictions on official travel,” the White House stated in a fact sheet.

Those rules, according to the White House, apply also to onsite contractors who work with the federal government.

The Biden administration will also recommend the same model to employers across the United States…

