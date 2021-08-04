If you think it doesn’t really matter who is pope and how can we know and it’s not our job and we have to wait for some future council… roll up your sleeve and expose deltoid

If you are not keeping track of current events, let me bring you up to speed. The number of Covid “cases” is already higher right now than it was during the first two waves, when all the lockdowns took place.

Given what we know about potential vaxx disease enhancement, continued vaxx clotdemic, and the normal annual cold and flu season staring us in the face, you don’t have much time. Lockdown Part Deux, More Free Money, is coming straight away. Did you learn anything the last time they closed everything, including all the churches?

Except this time, they have someone to pin it on. The unvaxxed will be painted as the worst of the worst in all of human history. The prohibition from buying and selling is already manifesting. Think you can claim a religious objection? Well, I guess that depends which church or Church you belong to. Who is its earthly head? What are his moral teachings on the deathvaxx? Are you morally obliged to get it, or morally obliged to NOT get it? See how this matters?

Miss B. posted something about it.

(Originally penned and posted in December of ARSH 2020 before we even knew how toxic and lethally dangerous the ClotShots would be. Now that Antipope Bergoglio is banning the non-DeathJabbed from his Masses, and faithful Catholics are being lyingly told by their GrindrPriests and GrindrBishops that they have no right to refuse the ClotShot based on any appeal to Catholic conscience, perhaps a few more people will now be ready to drop the totally irrational and infantile “Fwanciss is definitely Pope, Stoopid!” imbecility and acknowledge what has been glaringly obvious for years: Pope Benedict never validly resigned, and the See of Peter is being squatted upon by an evil criminal and servant of satan…)

Now that Antipope Bergoglio has declared vaccines manufactured with fetal cell lines “moral” in his Antichurch, every believing Catholic is going to have to make a choice.

Here is how Satan has set the chess board, trying to trick people into thinking that they are in schism:

If you try to claim that such “vaccines” are a violation of your conscience as a Catholic, you will be told that “Pope Francis”, to whom you MUST submit as a Catholic, has ratified and is pushing such vaccines, and thus your appeal to violation of conscience is impossible AS A CATHOLIC.

We, of course, see straight through satan’s gambit. Antipope Bergoglio has nothing to do with the Papacy, and has no authority. Further, Antipope Bergoglio is not the standard of schism. The Vicar of Christ, Pope Benedict XVI, is the principle of unity and standard of schism. Jorge Bergoglio is a mere criminal.

So the people who have intransigently insisted that “Francis is Pope” are about to be forced by their own error into yet another catch-22: either get the Coviet baptism or publicly apostatize from Catholicism, because the lie that Antipope Bergoglio is the head of the Catholic Church yields the false corollary that there is no appeal to Catholic conscience in refusing the “vaccines”.

THIS is yet another proofset as to why the identity of the Vicar of Christ is of the utmost importance and relevance. Remaining neutral or merely silent on this question will no longer be possible.

And yes, this is yet another example of consilience, as Catholic teaching and conscience remains totally intact when you acknowledge that Benedict is Pope.

God doesn’t put people in catch-22s in terms of their immortal souls. You NEVER have to choose between two sins as your only path forward. If it appears that you do, then something is wrong with your base premise. There is always a path forward that doesn’t involve sin.

“As a Catholic in unity with and in submission to the Vicar of Christ, Pope Benedict XVI, and the infallible and unchanging magisterium of the Church of which he is the visible earthly head, I refuse to be vaccinated as it would be a violation of conscience.”

See how easy that is? No catch-22. No schism. No apostasy. Just the radiant, resplendent TRUTH. But you have to SAY it. “Silent neutrality” is no longer an option.

Wheat… chaff… sheep… goats…

It’s all happening.

Pray for Pope Benedict XVI, the Papacy, and Holy Mother Church.