If you think it doesn’t really matter who is pope and how can we know and it’s not our job and we have to wait for some future council… roll up your sleeve and expose deltoid

If you are not keeping track of current events, let me bring you up to speed. The number of Covid “cases” is already higher right now than it was during the first two waves, when all the lockdowns took place.
Given what we know about potential vaxx disease enhancement, continued vaxx clotdemic, and the normal annual cold and flu season staring us in the face, you don’t have much time. Lockdown Part Deux, More Free Money, is coming straight away. Did you learn anything the last time they closed everything, including all the churches?
Except this time, they have someone to pin it on. The unvaxxed will be painted as the worst of the worst in all of human history. The prohibition from buying and selling is already manifesting. Think you can claim a religious objection? Well, I guess that depends which church or Church you belong to. Who is its earthly head? What are his moral teachings on the deathvaxx? Are you morally obliged to get it, or morally obliged to NOT get it? See how this matters?
Miss B. posted something about it.
Repost: Why the identity of the Vicar of Christ matters, and you will soon be forced to publicly declare it.
(Originally penned and posted in December of ARSH 2020 before we even knew how toxic and lethally dangerous the ClotShots would be. Now that Antipope Bergoglio is banning the non-DeathJabbed from his Masses, and faithful Catholics are being lyingly told by their GrindrPriests and GrindrBishops that they have no right to refuse the ClotShot based on any appeal to Catholic conscience, perhaps a few more people will now be ready to drop the totally irrational and infantile “Fwanciss is definitely Pope, Stoopid!” imbecility and acknowledge what has been glaringly obvious for years: Pope Benedict never validly resigned, and the See of Peter is being squatted upon by an evil criminal and servant of satan…)
Now that Antipope Bergoglio has declared vaccines manufactured with fetal cell lines “moral” in his Antichurch, every believing Catholic is going to have to make a choice.
Here is how Satan has set the chess board, trying to trick people into thinking that they are in schism:
If you try to claim that such “vaccines” are a violation of your conscience as a Catholic, you will be told that “Pope Francis”, to whom you MUST submit as a Catholic, has ratified and is pushing such vaccines, and thus your appeal to violation of conscience is impossible AS A CATHOLIC.
We, of course, see straight through satan’s gambit. Antipope Bergoglio has nothing to do with the Papacy, and has no authority. Further, Antipope Bergoglio is not the standard of schism. The Vicar of Christ, Pope Benedict XVI, is the principle of unity and standard of schism. Jorge Bergoglio is a mere criminal.
So the people who have intransigently insisted that “Francis is Pope” are about to be forced by their own error into yet another catch-22: either get the Coviet baptism or publicly apostatize from Catholicism, because the lie that Antipope Bergoglio is the head of the Catholic Church yields the false corollary that there is no appeal to Catholic conscience in refusing the “vaccines”.
THIS is yet another proofset as to why the identity of the Vicar of Christ is of the utmost importance and relevance. Remaining neutral or merely silent on this question will no longer be possible.
And yes, this is yet another example of consilience, as Catholic teaching and conscience remains totally intact when you acknowledge that Benedict is Pope.
God doesn’t put people in catch-22s in terms of their immortal souls. You NEVER have to choose between two sins as your only path forward. If it appears that you do, then something is wrong with your base premise. There is always a path forward that doesn’t involve sin.
“As a Catholic in unity with and in submission to the Vicar of Christ, Pope Benedict XVI, and the infallible and unchanging magisterium of the Church of which he is the visible earthly head, I refuse to be vaccinated as it would be a violation of conscience.”
See how easy that is? No catch-22. No schism. No apostasy. Just the radiant, resplendent TRUTH. But you have to SAY it. “Silent neutrality” is no longer an option.
Wheat… chaff… sheep… goats…
It’s all happening.
Pray for Pope Benedict XVI, the Papacy, and Holy Mother Church.
Below is a copy of a letter provided to the parishioners of Saint Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church, Watkins, Colorado.
AM+DG
Dear faithful,
Recently, both the state of Colorado and the city of Denver have made it mandatory for their employees to give proof of vaccination or provide a religious exemption letter by some time in September. Some of you have contacted me, asking if I could issue such a letter.
Firstly, I would like to mention that the SSPX does not consider it morally wrong to take a vaccine derived from fetal cell lines, if there are no other options available. Doing so, it follows the June, 2005, document of the Pontifical Academy of Life, which enunciated the following principles:
the production of vaccines derived from aborted fetuses is condemned,
at least for now, under certain conditions, Catholics may use fetal cell line vaccines only when it is impossible to use vaccines derived from non-fetal cell lines,
the availability of and production of non-fetal cell line vaccines must be persistently and resolutely petitioned for by Catholics,
Catholics have the duty to make known their objections to appropriate government agencies
For an explanation of the moral permissibility of taking a covid vaccine, see https://sspx.org/en/news-events/news/it-morally-permissible-use-covid-19-vaccine-62290
Secondly, I have contacted the District House on the question of issuing religious exemption letters. They said that there is no need for a priest to issue such a letter, but that a letter that you yourself draw up is legally sufficient, if you mention that it is your sincerely held religious belief that taking the vaccine would be immoral and against your conscience.
I have attached to this Flocknote a religious exemption letter that a Catholic may use, which I obtained from here: https://www.ncbcenter.org/ncbc-news/vaccineletter
Please note that those who are mandating the vaccine may not be legally authorized to do so. See https://yournews.com/2021/05/21/2130587/robert-barnes-shares-a-message-that-concerned-americans-can-send/
Lastly, I am not a doctor, and so I am not in a position to speak on the possible health side effects of taking the vaccine. However, I did speak tonight with a traditional Catholic doctor here in Colorado. I wanted to ask him whether he believes that the covid-19 vaccines might have possible side effects. He says that he has serious concerns about the vaccines, because of their experimental nature and various reports of people being injured by them. He mentioned that he can understand the elderly wanting to get the vaccine to protect themselves from a disease that can be quite damaging for them, but that he advises those who are younger not to get the vaccine.
I find it unfortunate that such pressure is being put on Americans to take a drug, a vaccine, even if they have concerns about its possible side effects. Several have mentioned to me how difficult it is for them to choose between keeping their job and getting the injection.
My hope is that this Flocknote will provide you with some options in the face of this pressure.
God bless you,
Fr. Robinson
German Ratzinger is the reason this happened. Let no one ever, ever forget. He’s pope, but he’s most likely the worst pope we have ever had.
Did you notice flu has vanished since this all began? Remember too when we got a cold in the summer. Mom always said those were harder to shake. Did you know the CDC has a quietly let all testing centers and the public at large know that as of December 2021, PCR testing will no longer be recommended for testing for Covid 19. That’s because IT DOESN’T DISCRIMINATE BETWEEN COVID 19 AND FLU AND OTHER CORONAVIRUSES.
It is so sad the SSPX (Father Robinson) is not telling the faithful that Covid 19 is not a deadly disease, therefore the vaccine made with genetic assistance of an aborted child is not warranted or morally licit in those who are healthy and under 70 years old.
My point being that we don’t know if this is all Covid-19. This spike could be just plain garden variety “colds”. You can be sure many are being tested at the slightest onset of upper respiratory symptoms.
Why is Father Robinson not doing everything possible to help his parishioners? Why is he adopting the Bergoglian mantra? He should be writing letters for all who object that the sacrifice of even one tiny soul was required to manufacture a dubious treatment for a 99.8% non-lethal virus that the state is mandating.
I once heard the question asked how many people in large metropolis would find it acceptable if, to run smoothly, harmoniously and crime-free, it was required that one child be kept in a designated, marked box in the city center and starved. Nowadays, I think many people would be okay with that. The abortion-derived vaccines are like that starving child in the box.
Father Robinson’s response…supported by the USA District is to say the least “perplexing.”
I wonder if Tucker Carlson would approve of Father’s response to the “taking of the death jab?”
This past weekend I attended a Robert Kennedy Jr. presentation held at a PA Amish event “Family Day at the Farm.” The pastoral / bucolic surroundings were cathartic; the Amish families and their horse drawn buggies were wonderful to see…and the entire event sponsored by David Lapp: including food and entrance “fee” were strictly donation based. Sometimes I think the Amish are more Catholic than “Catholics.”
A great excuse to watch the movie “Witness.”
Kennedy’s presentation was compelling, alarming and wonderfully revealing regarding what’s happening in the “vaxx / big pharma arena.”
During the Q&A session, Robert K. Jr., was very willing and able to answer all questions that were posed to him, he responded to a question about whether he would recommend getting the vaxx. I’ll paraphrase a bit,
” If you’re above a certain age I might suggest getting the vaxx, if you’re a doctor and you recommend it to a child 12 or below you should be brought up on charges of medical malpractice, if you’re a parent and you subject your child to the vaxx you should be brought up on child abuse charges.”
Kennedy’s response is very similar to the doctor mentioned by Father Robinson although a bit more condemnatory (good for Kennedy) regarding children:
“He says that he has serious concerns about the vaccines, because of their experimental nature and various reports of people being injured by them. He mentioned that he can understand the elderly wanting to get the vaccine to protect themselves from a disease that can be quite damaging for them, but that he advises those who are younger not to get the vaccine.”
“Various reports of people being injured by them…?!?” Give me a break….according to credible sources the death count is above 50,000 and some suggest that number needs to be multiplied by 10x.
Unfortunately I couldn’t hang around at the Q&A session long enough to ask him why he didn’t recognize the death jab as the “weapon” and that no one should get it.
Seems like the SSPX has taken a similar position….at least Father Robinson and the District.
Perhaps the SSPX will suffer and exodus of more priests who recognize that any “approbation” of the death jab is unacceptable, and not only from a Catholic/prolife perspective.
Post Script: Robert Kennedy Jr’s presentation was filmed/recorded and should be available for viewing on his website: Children’s Health Defense.