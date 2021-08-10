As predicted in this space for over a year: “The vaccine causes the virus to be more dangerous”

Steve Bannon and Dr. Malone get right to the point.

You only need to watch the first three minutes.

“Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is a worse case scenario for virologists as the vaccine is causing the virus to be more infectious than in the absence of the unvaccinated and would cause the virus to replicate at higher levels. This is the vaccinologist worst nightmare”

“This happened with the Respiratory syncytial virus in the 1960’s and caused more child deaths with vaccine recipients than the unvaccinated and its happened with pretty much every other coronavirus vaccine development program, certainly we know the history and its what vaccinologist like myself have been warning about.”

Please review and share with friends and loved ones:

Huisman W, Martina BE, Rimmelzwaan GF, Gruters RA, Osterhaus AD. Vaccine‐induced enhancement of viral infections. Vaccine. 2009;27:505‐512. [PMC free article] [PubMed] [Google Scholar]

Tseng CT, Sbrana E, Iwata‐Yoshikawa N, et al. Immunization with SARS coronavirus vaccines leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virus. PLoS One. 2012;7:e35421. [PMC free article] [PubMed] [Google Scholar]

Liu L, Wei Q, Lin Q, et al. Anti‐spike IgG causes severe acute lung injury by skewing macrophage responses during acute SARS‐CoV infection. JCI insight. 2019;4:e123158. [PMC free article] [PubMed] [Google Scholar]