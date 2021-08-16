“Reports of Injuries, Deaths After COVID Vaccines Climb Steadily, as FDA, CDC Sign Off on Third Shot” Posted on August 16, 2021 https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-cdc-injuries-deaths-covid-vaccines-fda-third-shot-immunocompromised/ Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on ““Reports of Injuries, Deaths After COVID Vaccines Climb Steadily, as FDA, CDC Sign Off on Third Shot””
Just in time for back to school and fall colds!
I have a 67 year old friend who got the moderna shot. For four months he has had Covid and it won’t leave. He can t smell, taste, or see very well. He is always tired. And he suddenly falls asleep while driving. He is a shell of himself.
Imagine 2/3 of America sick like this or dying. Makes it pretty easy to impose totalitarian Chinese style rule.