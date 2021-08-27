Ivermectin wildly slandered in Fake News media; full court press has now been launched to crush this effective drug… ask yourself, “Why?”

The signal has clearly been given. All National and local “news” outlets ran with the fake poisonings this morning. Get ready for more.

Dr. Kory is hopping mad about it. God bless him.

https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/

^^at this page you will find:

Ivermectin in COVID-19

These pages contain the scientific rationale that justifies the use of ivermectin in COVID-19.

We regard ivermectin as a core medication in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. For comprehensive information on ivermectin please refer to our Review of the Emerging Evidence Supporting the Use of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19 and the included references.

For questions about the safety of this medicine, you can read the expert review of over 350 articles on the medical safety profile of ivermectin that was conducted by a toxicologist for Medincell, which reported that “No safety concern was anticipated that would prevent health authorities from assessing the use of Ivermectin against COVID-19.” The review is available at www.medincell.com/ivermectin

A more recent paper, Meta-analysis of Randomized Trials of Ivermectin to treat SARS-CoV-2 Infection was accepted for publication July 6, 2021, by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. This study was done by Dr. Andrew Hill and the team that researched ivermectin’s efficacy in COVID-19 treatment for the WHO. The data is overwhelmingly positive and was discussed in detail by Dr. Pierre Kory on the FLCCC’s July 7, 2021, Weekly Update.

Another recent paper, Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines was published online June 17, 2021, by the American Journal of Therapeutics. It concludes, “Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.”

For PATIENTS AND RELATIVES, please review our GUIDE FOR YOU. It tells how to find physicians who prescribe ivermectin as well as provides information to share with your primary care physician in the event that he or she is not aware of the current evidence detailing how safe and effective ivermectin is in preventing and treating all stages of COVID-19 and all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Ivermectin is a well-known, FDA-approved anti-parasite drug that has been used successfully for more than four decades to treat onchocerciasis “river blindness” and other parasitic diseases. It is one of the safest drugs known. It is on the WHO’s list of essential medicines, has been given 3.7 billion times around the globe, and has won the Nobel prize for its global and historic impacts in eradicating endemic parasitic infections in many parts of the world. Our medical discovery of a rapidly growing published medical evidence base, demonstrating ivermectin’s unique and highly potent ability to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication and to suppress inflammation, prompted our team to use ivermectin for prevention and treatment in all stages of COVID-19. Ivermectin is not yet FDA-approved for the treatment of COVID-19, but on Jan 14, 2021, the NIH changed their recommendation for the use of ivermectin in COVID-19 from “against” to “neutral”. (see our press release).

In March 2020 we created our life-saving MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol for COVID-19, which is intended for hospitalized patients. In October 2020 we developed the I-MASK+ Prophylaxis & Early Outpatient Treatment Protocol for COVID-19, which is designed for use as a prophylaxis and in early outpatient treatment, for those who test positive for COVID-19. The protocols complement each other, and both are physiologic-based combination treatment regimens developed by leaders in critical care medicine. All the component medicines are FDA-approved, inexpensive, readily available and have been used for decades with well-established safety profiles. Both protocols are available in several languages.