Note, it’s not a retraction, nor even a correction, but merely an “update.” They’re not even sorry. They hate this story being fake, almost as much as they hate you. You would think all this legalized weed would have them more chill.
By the way… the original story from the lying local Channel 4, still not touched, still not taken down. If you have any doubt that Marxism is alive and well in Oklahoma, have a few clicks around their website. Just look at some of the headlines.
https://kfor.com/news/local/patients-overdosing-on-ivermectin-backing-up-rural-oklahoma-hospitals-ambulances/
I wonder how many of these other very fine Bluecheckmarks have walked back their hysteria?
3 thoughts on “At 8:55pm Sunday night, Rolling Stone finally “updates” total fake news lying story about Okie Ivermectin Crisis”
Fortunately, as we can see, they are terrible shots down there in Oklahoma.
A Lie can be 24 hours from Tulsa before the Truth can even say “Honey, could you get us a couple more gallons of that 1% injectable at the farm store later? I’m feelin’ awful thirsty.”
The photo was the tip-off- gunshot victims standing in line, wearing coats in August in OK?
(It was in fact from a Feb article on ‘vaccine’ availability for Native Americans.)