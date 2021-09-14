Arizona AG suing Biden Administration over vaxx mandates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced plans on Tuesday to sue the Biden Administration over an “unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate.”
In a press release, Brnovich states that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees, federal contractors, and private businesses with over 100 employees as unconstitutional, becoming the first lawsuit on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to be filed across the country.
“The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda,” said Brnovich.