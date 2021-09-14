Arizona AG suing Biden Administration over vaxx mandates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced plans on Tuesday to sue the Biden Administration over an “unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate.”

In a press release, Brnovich states that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees, federal contractors, and private businesses with over 100 employees as unconstitutional, becoming the first lawsuit on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to be filed across the country.

“The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda,” said Brnovich.

I promised Arizonans that we would not stand for the Biden Administration's egregious federal overreach on vaccine mandates.



Today, we have filed the first lawsuit in the nation against the unconstitutional mandates. Arizona will not tolerate this assault on our sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/1eHAUX8GYs — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 14, 2021