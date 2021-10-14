Nothing to see here: 269 known drug interactions to Pfizer mRNA deathjab

https://www.drugs.com/drug-interactions/sars-cov-2-mrna-tozinameran-vaccine,pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-index.html
Medications known to interact with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (sars-cov-2 mrna (tozinameran) vaccine)
- abatacept
- abemaciclib
- acalabrutinib
- adalimumab
- adenovirus vaccine
- aldesleukin
- alefacept
- alemtuzumab
- altretamine
- anakinra
- anifrolumab
- anthrax vaccine adsorbed
- anti-thymocyte globulin (rabbit)
- asparaginase escherichia coli
- atezolizumab
- avapritinib
- axicabtagene ciloleucel
- azacitidine
- azathioprine
- bamlanivimab
- baricitinib
- basiliximab
- bcg vaccine
- belantamab mafodotin
- belatacept
- belimumab
- belinostat
- bendamustine
- betamethasone
- bexarotene
- bleomycin
- blinatumomab
- bortezomib
- bosutinib
- brentuximab
- brexucabtagene autoleucel
- brigatinib
- brodalumab
- budesonide
- busulfan
- cabazitaxel
- canakinumab
- capecitabine
- carboplatin
- carfilzomib
- carmustine
- certolizumab
- chlorambucil
- cholera vaccine
- cholera vaccine, live
- cisplatin
- cladribine
- clofarabine
- cobimetinib
- copanlisib
- corticorelin
- corticotropin
- cortisone
- cosyntropin
- cyclophosphamide
- cyclosporine
- cytarabine
- dacarbazine
- daclizumab
- dactinomycin
- daratumumab
- dasatinib
- daunorubicin
- daunorubicin liposomal
- decitabine
- deflazacort
- denileukin diftitox
- dexamethasone
- dimethyl fumarate
- dinutuximab
- diroximel fumarate
- docetaxel
- doxorubicin
- doxorubicin liposomal
- durvalumab
- duvelisib
