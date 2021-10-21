Condi Rice destroys CRT in under a minute Posted on October 21, 2021 .@CondoleezzaRice says no to the racist critical race theory! pic.twitter.com/c5zNqKddYj— MRCTV (@mrctv) October 20, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Condi Rice destroys CRT in under a minute”
The Testimony of Condoleezza Rice regarding 9-11
https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/security/news/2004/04/07/714/911-testimony-of-national-security-adviser-condoleezza-rice/
https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/security/news/2004/04/08/719/claim-vs-fact-rices-qa-testimony-before-the-911-commission/
https://townhall.com/columnists/lindachavez/2005/08/24/getting-to-the-bottom-of-able-danger-n993526