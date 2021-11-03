Turns out parents may have had enough of their kids being fed LBGTXYZ and CRT… we’ll see

VIRGINIA—Terry McAuliffe said he’s completely confused that telling parents the state owns their children, that parents have no say over what their kids learn in school, and that repulsively disgusting pornographic books are good for kids didn’t prove to be electorally popular.

“It’s so weird,” a crestfallen McAuliffe told reporters. “We pulled out all the stops: we told parents that we own their children’s minds, that they’re wards of the state, and that their children should read horrific LGBTQ+ pornography in their school libraries, and it just didn’t seem to connect with the people for some reason.”

