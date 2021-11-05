Forget Separation of Powers and Rule of Law: All we have now is a dictator, unless we do not allow it

BY BRIGGS ON NOVEMBER 5, 2021 • ( 20 COMMENTS )

Dictators dictate. That’s what they do. A dictator that did not dictate, did not make his word law, is no kind of dictator at all. Why, a dictator that did not force his captive subjects to follow his will is no better than a politician.

Luckily, the people telling Biden what to say are genuine dictators. We therefore must give them the respect to which they are due.

Our hidden dictators have dictated that employers with 100 or more employees must force their employees to be vaccinated.

Or to fire those employees.

Or, if not fired, to require them to wear a mask in perpetuity. And to be tested weekly—in perpetuity. There has been no good evidence, ever, that masks work. Ever.

And what happens, you stupid stupid midwit soy-infused botch-of-Nature self-satisfied Experts, when the test comes back positive?

No. I’m asking you, you damnable Experts, what happens with a positive test?

What?

What?

Answer the damned question, you lower than lower alimentary canal projections!

Answer comes there none.

They have no answer. This is pure punishment, pure torture for the sake of torture.

Oh, our delightful government doesn’t torture it’s own citizens, only filthy foreigners? That’s what you think? Think again. They locked the January 6 protesters in dungeons and inflict torture on them so bad even lefty judges take pity on the prisoners.

But you don’t have to worry about this, citizen. You weren’t there. You aren’t a political prisoner.

Yet.

Just keep refusing the vaccine and see what happens.

This is a dictate. The word of these occult Biden puppet master is now law. You must obey. You cannot disobey. You must comply. You have no choice. There is no appeal. Experts have spoken…

…

