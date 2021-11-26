SAINT SYLVESTER

Abbot

SAINT PETER OF ALEXANDRIA

Bishop and Martyr

DOUBLE / WHITE

Sylvester, of the noble Gozzolini family, was born in Italy in 1177. After making a distinguished record at the universities of Bologna and Padua, he was made a canon at Osimo, his native city. His inclination toward the contemplative life was strengthened by the sight of the dead body of a once handsome relative. “I am what he was,” said Sylvester to himself, “and I will also be what he is.” At the age of 50 he resigned his post and became a hermit. Many disciples came to him, and these he organized under the rule of St. Benedict.

Introit

Ps 36:30-31

The mouth of the just man tells of wisdom, and his tongue utters what is right. The law of his God is in his heart.

Ps 36:1

Be not vexed over evildoers, nor jealous of those who do wrong.

V. Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost.

R. As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

COLLECT

O Most merciful God, You gave the holy abbot Sylvester his vocation to be a hermit as he stood before an open grave, contemplating the vanity of this world; and then later made his hidden life brilliant with merit. May we imitate him in despising the pleasures of this life, so that we may enjoy Your presence for all eternity.

Lesson from the book of Ecclesiasticus

Ecclus 45:1-6

Beloved of God and men, whose memory is held in benediction. He made him like the Saints in glory, and magnified him in the fear of his enemies, and with his words He made prodigies to cease. He glorified him in the sight of kings, and gave him Commandments in the sight of his people, and revealed to him His glory. He sanctified him in his faith and meekness, and chose him out of all flesh. For He heard him and his voice, and brought him into a cloud. And, face to face, He gave him the Commandments, the law of life and understanding.

Gradual

Ps 20:4-5

O Lord, You welcomed him with goodly blessings, You placed on his head a crown of pure gold.

V. He asked life of You: You gave him length of days forever and ever. Alleluia, alleluia.

V. Ps 91:13The just man shall flourish like the palm tree, like a cedar of Lebanon shall he grow. Alleluia.

Give the Lord thanks for his many blessings, my friends. He is so good to us.

Watch out for those crowds today!